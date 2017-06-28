Not Satire: Trump Blames Obama for Russia ‘Collusion and Obstruction’

After months of denying that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump seems to have finally admitted interference occurred, but blamed...Barack Obama?

Yesterday, Trump posted a series of tweets bizarrely accusing Obama of “collusion or obstruction” regarding Russian interference. These are, of course, the same accusations being made against Trump day in and day out.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win..,” Trump wrote on Monday, following up with “"...and did not want to ‘rock the boat.’ He didn't ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good."

What Trump is saying here should be confusing on multiple levels. Obama administration officials have said they didn’t publicize evidence of Russian hacks because they were weary of being perceived as tainting the election.

This was out of respect for the electoral process and an attempt to not give the impression that they were tipping the election to Clinton. Trump after all went on and on during the election talking about how it was “rigged,” and even suggested he wouldn’t accept the outcome if he lost.

Obama not making evidence of Russian interference public helped Trump. What is he complaining about?

Trump’s statement don’t even logically make sense, even by Trump’s standards. Trump says Obama “colluded or obstructed” by not talking about the Russian hacks. With whom was Obama supposedly colluding? Who or what did he obstruct?

It’s obvious that Trump is just taking the language that people are using against him, “colluding and obstructing,” and just throwing it at Obama, and in a way that makes absolutely zero sense. It’s classic projecting. Childish, “I know you are but what am I?” nonsense.

What’s troubling is that it likely won’t matter that what Trump is saying here makes no sense at all. Unfortunately, there are a lot of Trump supporters who are uninformed and gullible enough to just take Trump as his word without knowing what’s going on and think, “okay, yeah, Obama is the one who colluded and obstructed.” In that sense, what Trump’s doing here could be effective.

Of course, what’s really going on here is that Trump is under enormous pressure right now as his campaign is under investigation for possible collusion with the Russian government. Trump himself personally is under investigation for obstructing that investigation by asking the FBI to stop investigating one of his campaign surrogates and firing the FBI director, etc.

Trump will now use the terms “collusion” and “obstruction” about others regularly to devalue the terms and create generalized confusion, just like he did with the term “fake news.” He's trying to trivialize their meaning; if everyone is doing it why is it a big deal if trump did it?