Not Your Ordinary Trip to Grandma’s

Change is never easy, especially when an invention has the capability of being disruptive. In a delightful picture book, author/illustrator Jan Adkins introduces us to Bertha Benz. Does the name ring a bell? Of course. It’s Benz as in Mercedes-Benz and the disruptive device is called the Benz Motorwagon. It was slightly more elaborate than a tricycle--- open seating for three and a snappy green box that contained an engine. It was invented by her husband Karl in their downstairs workroom.

The story starts in 1888 in Germany, with Bertha waking up her two sons, and sneaking the vehicle out of the workshop, so as not to alert the police officers guarding the front of the house to prevent this very thing from happening. It seems the German emperor didn’t want horseless carriages on the road—that would grant too much freedom. But Bertha had decided it was time for the Motorwagon to make its public debut. Obviously, Karl didn’t agree, so she made sure he slept through their departure. The story is greatly enhanced by the detailed and informative illustrations.

The trip to grandma’s house, a distance of sixty miles, was a terrific test drive. Fortunately, Bertha was a handy and resourceful person. The first time the vehicle stalled, she used her hat pin to unclog the fuel line that was full of dust. The roads were very rocky, so Bertha made a note that her husband Karl should install more springs. When they had to push the Motorwagon to the top of the hill, it was clear it needed a more powerful engine. When the car stalled again, Bertha examined the engine and saw that a wire had rubbed loose. She reinsulated it with her elastic garter. When the Motorwagon wouldn’t slow down as it hurtled down another steep hill, they noticed a strange smell. Again, they stopped and Bertha took the brakes to a local shoemaker who put leather shoes on them to reduce the friction and so the brake shoe was invented.

Bertha and the boys made it to Grandma’s by dinnertime. Telegrams went out to Karl, telling him they were safe and to a few newspapers. As the news of the ride spread, the immense interest in the horseless carriage made it the NEXT BIG THING. Twenty-two years later Henry Ford’s Model T hit the road.

The back of the book has a timeline of the changes in automobiles that followed. The Benz Motorwagon was perhaps one of the first internal combustion engines and Adkins includes clear labeled drawings of the engine and how it worked.