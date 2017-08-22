Notes For Life Is Providing Music Education For All Children

In Partnership with Microsoft, Ronnie and Tiffany Notch created a program that gives children access to Music and Arts education.

We all know that Music and Arts programs are being de-funded and cut at a high rate all over the country. Unfortunately young children may not have the same access that our generation had to learn music education especially without a cost. As a first grader in Brooklyn New York, who didn’t speak English, Music and Arts education was the outlet my teachers utilized to educate me and many other students. The creative curriculum was so attractive I yearned to go to school and learn. Sadly, this in itself has become a privilege reserved for selected schools. Instead of complaining about the lack of music education, one musical couple decided to change the game altogether. St. Louis based entrepreneurs and musicians, Ronnie and Tiffany Notch created Notes For Life Arts & Technology after being inspired by experiences that they faced in the recording industry. Early in meeting each other, they shared a common goal to help creatives be as educated in this field as they are talented with the hope that it would yield a more "level" industry. The two co-founded the organization in July of 2014 and the first class was held on October 7th of that year. Notes for Life which provides access to children regardless of income who want to learn about music and arts. Their program is now partnered with Microsoft and is growing in cities across the country. I spoke to the couple about the program and music education. Check out the interview below.

What is your background? My background is music production and public relations. Tiffany's is that of a bio-Chem major and she's also the product of 2 touring vocalists as parents. In regards to exposure, she saw the recording industry first hand at such a young age. Both of our backgrounds fuel our mission to provide quality arts, technology, and entrepreneurship education to every student, everywhere.

How has Notes for Life impacted young people?

Many of our students aspire to have roles in front of the camera or microphone when they enroll in our classes. While we take honor in nurturing their ambitions, we also take pride in exposing them to various areas such as publishing, IP management, legal, and the countless STEM fields that exist in the bullseye and outer area of the music industry. We turn 3 this October and we've grown from 6 students in a Microsoft Store to now a national student impact that is approaching 400,000. We've watched students transform in front of our eyes. From empowering our students and watching them become better in their schools academically, to becoming leaders in their communities, they all share one thing in common; music. Music is globally known as the universal language and we don't stray away from that concept. We practice daily, the art of meeting students where they are and what better way to do so than collaboration in music?

Why is Notes for Life important?

We believe we're important because our students think of us as such. If they no longer saw our organization as beneficial, we would cease operation. The culture at Notes For Life A&T is one that encourages our instructors and volunteers to learn from the students in every class. Technology provides educational access in a way that many of us didn't have 10-15 years ago. When our students want to know how to do something, their answer or something close to it is no more than a click away. Our job and the job of educators today should be that of a guide more so than 1 set of eyes teaching 20 pairs in 1 way. That model is old and broken and it reflects heavily in our world today. Our partnership with Microsoft has been the alignment of two very similar missions; empowering students and communities by being embedded in them. Through that partnership and the partnership and sponsorship of other companies, we've been able to do that and so much more.

Where would you like to see the program go?

We're turning 3 as mentioned before so to us, we're just getting started. We have an event-series starting the day before the Super Bowl (2/3/2018) in Minneapolis called, NotesLive. NotesLive blends the traditional concert experience with a surprise factor that I don't believe anyone has done before so to say we're excited about that is an understatement. In an effort to continue our growth and growth mindset, Tiffany has been named the new Executive Director of Notes For Life Arts & Technology and Ronnie's role has become Chief Executive Officer. Tiffany has exemplified the duties of this Executive Director role long before the title reflected it and we're all so proud of the work she does with each market we exist in. We also believe it's important to show young women that women in leadership is not only possible but vital to the continuance of our country and our world. This past NFLAT Season, we had an enrollment that included 64% young women nationally which helped us to strengthen our culture of inclusion and opportunity. Our partnership with Microsoft will also double the amount of cities our classes are currently offered in over the next few months.

Notes for Life will have a session in Atlanta, Georgia at Perimeter Mall’s Microsoft Store on Saturday September, 24th. It is open to all students including students with autism.

