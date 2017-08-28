Notes For The Rookie Triathlete: The Bike

Don't you just love being on a bike? Doesn't it hold so many great memories from your childhood for you? Remember the magic moment of first getting the hang of being on two wheels? Didn't you just love that feeling of independence riding a bike gave you? Wasn't it a thrill of going on treks around the neighborhood with friends?

In my case, those neighborhoods were Laingholm and Titirangi, an area of West Auckland far from the grid of suburbia where young friends often lived many, many miles away across vibrant green hills and the bushiest of dales. Basically, my childhood was like a mini Lord of the Rings, and my friend on many of my adventures was a barely roadworthy, heavy steel bike.

I loved the freedom that cycling gives me. I still love commuting and indoor cycling classes, indeed, much of my life is dedicated to making sure my participants at AIDS/LifeCycle have the resources, confidence, and ability to enjoy the challenge of riding 545 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles! There is something magical about powering yourself forward on two wheels isn't there? Cycling is just swell.

Robin Hall From early childhood adventures on two wheels, to working for the amazing AIDS/LifeCycle. Bikes have always had a special place in my heart and, I’m hoping, yours too.

Take all those fond memories you have living inside of you, from all that joy you had on your bike as a child, and use them to generate confidence on the cycle portion of the race. First, get into your rhythm. Strive to find a balance where the workload does not feel like it will burn out your legs, but at the same time is not too easy. You want to get from point A to point B with not too much dilly dallying. Find a gear where you can maintain a comfortable pace but that has enough tension on the chain where you can still feel a nice amount of work going through those legs. Find your ideal cadence.

If I can feel myself deeply breathing, and I can feel a nice pressure through the pedals, I know I'm hustling and I can't be too hard on myself regarding my work ethic. Be sure to enjoy the ride and take time out to encourage others when you pass them and also holla congratulations at those studly young bucks and kick ass ladies that leave you in their proverbial dust. Remind yourself that you are riding a bike in a triathlon, how cool is that? Feel all that innocent joy you felt flying along on two wheels as a kid, well up within you and keep pushing forward. Keep trying to make perfect circles with your pedals as you fly down the road of personal development!

Robin Hall Find your rhythm with your pedals and enjoy YOUR ride.

If you need some sustenance, and you will in a race longer than a sprint, such as a carbo shot or gel, you can fuel up while riding. I like to take the opportunity to devour a carbo gel or two when I am heading up a gentle incline. A gentle incline means I am moving slightly slower so that I have some more control of my bike and this makes it is safer for me to fiddle with troublesome packets of carbs. I also like to take the opportunity have a big gulp of water before I head up a hill.

It is also a nice tactic to try and keep up or chase down a fellow competitor. My friend and client Tim is a fantastic swimmer. Over the years he has developed into a confident triathlete. Yes, he has beaten me in a race, or two. It is not unusual for a client to become stronger or fitter in some aspect than myself. Many clients have blown past me with massive increases in fitness. Of course, the ego writes a lame complaint memo, but that pales in comparison to the satisfaction I get from knowing that they have reached a level of success and accomplishment under my watch. In fact, it is a privilege to witness their superior fitness flourish. It is a "job well done" for me when this happens. The essential reality is that everyone on the planet is stronger and fitter than me in some area and for me is a reminder that in we are truly all equals.

It helps my whole experience to have someone to chase and compete with on race day. Whether it be a buddy or a random person you choose to challenge yourself against, it is a great tool to add some mental motivation.