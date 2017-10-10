Notes For The Rookie Triathlete: The Run

It was a shock to me the first time I got off a bike and went straight into a run on my first triathlon. My legs felt like two lumps of thick, frozen meat. My first piece of advice is, when you exit the transition and begin the run, don't freak out if your legs feel some alienated from the rest of your being. Everyone feels that same zombie quad sensation, just relax, be in your body and embrace your tired muscles. Give them time to adjust to carrying your full weight across the ground. It's a good idea to take your mind into your whole body. What I mean is, don't just focus on the feeling of your legs, keep your core nice and tight, your posture brave and strong, have a swig of water and electrolytes at the water stop (good to have a mix of both), take in the view and settle into a nice groove. A lot of people say, "Ignore the pain." A lot of people are simpletons. Embrace the moment, feel the pain, deal and accept where you are and choose to experience it all with courage.

Brian-Captivating Sports Photos Embrace the moment. If you’re competing in a triathlon, you should be smiling. It’s a privilege to be able to push yourself with a healthy body.

I love the running portion of this sport. I love the challenge of being exhausted physically and mentally and I love just letting my legs keep rolling under me, as smoothly as possible, as I begin to test my limits. It is a privilege to explore your abilities as the comfort zone begins to slide towards the pain barrier, and often, over its excruciating edge.

Speaking of the pain barrier, I don't like getting cramps (who does.) It is a unnerving when my hamstrings begin to seize up and spasm, sometimes as early as around the 2-mile mark of the run. Experience is a wonderful thing and, having gone through a litany of nasty cramps in the past, I know that if I keep my legs rigid with my toes curled towards me, it acts like a mini dynamic hamstring stretch and I can do a sort of stiff leg shuffle. Your legs may go AWOL and lock up, but, if you start to feel a cramping sensation, slow down and take a slow walk or try my patented straight leg technique. Facing these hiccups is part of the joy you get to indulge in when you dive into a battle of attrition. You become stronger mentally from having to adapt to the various ailments that pop up in an endurance event. It makes the most valuable part of the whole experience more rewarding.

Captivating Sports Photos Take adversity in your stride and keep moving forward. It’s the whole point of the exercise right?

When I got off my bike doing Ironman and stepped onto the ground, sharp pains shot through my knees. I had been riding in a too high gear for over 100 miles and my gams just couldn't take it. It was a rookie mistake. I adapted to this spanner in the works by adopting an ugly little hobble and set about the tedious task of doing a marathon on two bung knees. Twas' a long and seemingly infinite road to the finish that day. Having an injury made me dig deep and find a new level of patience and grit. Challenges really are a blessing.

Normally I am down for a sprint finish but sometimes I am having such a nice self-satisfied time, I don't feel any need to prove myself. Sometimes I like being very smug and new-age in raced and just glide in. What an enlightened narcissist I am. I love the feeling of finishing as the sun is on full beam pouring down. I send some good vibes to those who are still on the run course dealing with their own personal battles. The heat, the adversity is good for the soul and one's resolve. Your character becomes steeled in the natural furnace that is a triathlon in a blazing desert heat wave.

Captivating Sports Photos You will never regret doing a triathlon, once you cross the finish line that is.

Enjoy your finish with style. You will be glowing, sweaty and thirsty and you will undoubtedly have enjoyed an exhilarating day swimming, biking and running.

It's a rewarding, happy and fulfilling race. Be proud. I am always proud of my friends/clients for joining me for this wee battle against our mental and physical limitations. I've taken over 15 rookie triathletes over the finish line. It never gets old, feeling their sense of accomplishment.

Your body loves variety. By combining different sports, triathlon could be the perfect workout as it does not overly stress any singular muscle group. The variety of training makes it safer on the muscles and joints than say just running constantly and putting a continued specific stress on the knees. "But Robin, cycling does not put undue stress on the knees and so how can that be bad if I only do that?" you may ask. I read an interesting article on this subject a couple of years ago revealing that indeed, even too much of the brilliantly non-impactful sport of cycling can actually reduce the bone density. Many cyclists who fall off their bikes suffer from broken bones at a higher rate than those athletes that include exercises that involve some impact on the joints. A bit of load bearing on bones and joints is good for your body. And while swimming is also weightless and wonderful, your body, being the genius that it is, actually begins to hold onto fat to aid buoyancy. In the long run (or swim as the case may be), its effectiveness plateaus in ensuring a testing workout. Lesson here, there IS too much of a good thing. Your body loves different disciplines and the triathlon provides this.