Notes on a Banana by David Leite (a memoir of food, love, and manic depression)

We live in a tell-all world, yet we are taught from a very young age to keep our dirty little secrets to ourselves. And the dirtier we believe our secret is, the more deeply hidden we keep it, even more so if we are a public figure or consider that it might hurt our professional reputation. Letting it go, exposing ourselves and our innermost secrets to the world is a tricky, delicate balance and it takes skill, tenderness, and humor. David Leite does it masterfully in his memoir Notes on a Banana.

David carefully weaves his childhood combat to become the ideal all-American boy (as seen on tv), his agonizing battle to come to terms with his gayness (including conversion therapy), and his lifelong, daily struggle living with bipolar syndrome (a Disneyesque roller coaster ride) into a cohesive, emotional, and very relatable tale. Notes on a Banana is engaging, tender, warm and witty, and I found myself smiling, nodding my head in empathy and understanding, unable to put the book down from beginning to happy, satisfying end.

I've known David, well-known food writer and cookbook author, publisher of the James Beard Award-winning website Leite's Culinaria , for a long time. I've been reading his writing for ages, and I knew that he wanted to get this all off of his chest, so to speak, for a long time. A writer writes, after all.

I want to write about being bipolar, he told me several years ago in Paris. Alan, his better half, was shaking his head no. But it's a delicate subject, even more so than my coming out publicly as gay. I don't know if I'll lose readers if I admit to having a mental illness; it's an uncomfortable topic to talk about. Alan thinks it's a mistake. David, like Alan, knew that bringing both his sexuality and being bipolar out into the open might very well tarnish his image as a food writer to some of his fans. Having my own deeply buried, dark inner demons that I have never revealed, I encouraged him to embrace the courage that I lacked. If he felt that being bipolar, like his being gay, was a part of who he was, what made him him, then his readers would accept it. Would want to know. I had no doubt that such a talented writer would find the right way to do it. And if this could create a discussion about mental illness, then it was even more important that he write about it.

When I finally read his memoir Notes on a Banana - a charming reference to the daily notes of love and encouragement his mother would pen onto a banana and leave for him to find - I realized that all the buzz and clamor the reviewers and interviewers have been making about this being a candid, bold confession about bipolar disorder that has brought the discussion to the forefront just didn't sit quite well with me. Although it did reveal in detail so much about it, I didn't like that David's memoir was being pigeonholed into a book on mental illness. It is so very much more.

David grew up in a traditional home surrounded by family and friends, noise and food, lots of food. His parents encouraged him to grab at every opportunity and his passions. He had a childhood and youth that many would envy. But his life was a tightrope balance between the joy of growing up Portuguese-American, the only and much-loved son of Azorean immigrants, and a vibrant childhood and feeling that something was very wrong. Notes on a Banana skillfully captures the delight and the anxiety, the depression and the mania, the constant search for contentment, for inner peace, and for himself that David, like so many of us, lived. David takes us along for the ride of his life, from growing up on American tv and Portuguese cuisine in the armpit of Massachusetts to his first unexpected sexual encounter, through his years bouncing from one college to another, dabbling in acting and working high above Manhattan in Windows on the World, from therapist to conversion therapy, from discovering sex to finding love.

I loved this book because it captured and embraced all of this, everything about life, the love and the food, the discontent and confusion of childhood, the searching and self-discovery, the struggles and exploration and rebellion. If we could have all had just one problem to deal with and resolve, wouldn't life have been easy? But for many of us, like David, life was - and still is - a chaotic soup of problems and failures, blurred by the love of family and friends, the opportunities we have, and flavored with the joy of cooking and eating. David shows in Notes on a Banana how very messy life is, how sad and difficult the battles we navigate while enjoying the pleasures of achievement and family. And how we can find one simple focus - for David it was Julia Child and cooking - that will allow us the chance to heal, and how we can, through it all, find love, happiness, balance, and ourselves.

David Leite's writing is like he is, vivacious, generous, smart, an inviting blend of emotion, thought, and humor; his storytelling pulls the reader in and entertains. Notes on a Banana, like its author, can be quirky and outrageous, thoughtful and thought provoking, always optimistic. David's sly, oftentimes rousing sense of humor is at once self-deprecating and warm, full of love while we chuckle at the quirks and vagaries of those around him. And, yes, it is also evocative, as a memoir should be, episodes and descriptions of being bipolar stirring up this reader's own memories of depression, anxiety, and terror, effectively creating an open and much-needed discussion of mental illness and how so many of us live with it everyday. And, of course, with Notes on a Banana, there is always the happy ending.