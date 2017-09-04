Nothing But Thieves frontman struggled with depression

The pitfalls of life on the road have become exceedingly clear for Nothing But Thieves frontman Conor Mason. While the band was on the rise following their successful self-titled debut album, the accompanying incessant touring began to eat away at him. Starting with a lack of sleep, it quickly spiraled downwards into heightened anxiety and depression. Through acknowledging he had a problem about it and having the full support of his friends and bandmates Mason managed to overcome his demons, but he says it did shape some of their second album Broken Machine. “My sleep just deteriorated to an hour a night, if I could. It just made me have awful panic attacks, I was really low and really anxious. It came to a point where I said to the guys ‘If I don’t do something about this I’m out, I can’t live like this’.”