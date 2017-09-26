Nothing Happened

Newly married, I’d anticipated a calm, relaxing sojourn in North Africa. My wife had a job with a Harvard project on health and education in Tunisia. We rented a house in Carthage, a suburb of the capitol. As Americans, we were unaccustomed to the antiquity of the place. We discovered that Carthage was the site of the mythical Queen Dido, a Roman grain port after the Punic Wars, a residence of St. Augustine, and skipping ahead, part of a French colony. I shipped a trunk of books and took my camera (above is my photo of a pushcart vendor).

Upon arrival we were told about the craftiness of Dido, who, according to a myth, bought a piece of land in Carthage agreeing on a size that could be encompassed by an oxhide. After the agreement was signed, she cut the leather into narrow strips and tied them together and got much more than the seller had bargained for.

We moved into a house across from the ancient Roman Bath of Antoninus. The nearest neighboring settlement was a romantic hill village called Sidi Bou Said, high above the Mediterranean.

Apart from reading all the fat books I’d been procrastinating about (War and Peace, Proust, etc.), I planned to visit sites and take pictures. I did not expect barely to escape what could have been a fatal accident. Since childhood I had loved hiking around, preferably off trails. In Carthage I soon got bored with trips to the grocery store and to the local station of the light rail line that ran into the big city of Tunis. I began exploring empty lots and fields filled with rubble that may have dated to Roman times. Much of this land was overgrown with low weeds.

The moment of the near-accident has flashed back to me many times. Though I hesitate to use the designation, PTSD, preferring to keep that term for the victim of a brutal rape or the survivor of a personnel carrier blown up (as in the U.S. war in Iraq), my own near-happening has haunted me. The image that flashes, without warning, is of a hole in the earth, I guess the open top of a deep underground cistern, with water glimpsed at the bottom as I caught myself at the last moment. I was alone in that weedy field. No one knew where I had gone.

I imagined having fallen to the bottom and looking up (I’d be conscious, of course), looking up at the small round opening, perhaps seeing a cloud moving, nothing else except the dim, unclimbable walls of the cistern. I’d yell, of course, but nobody would hear. I suppose I’d eventually have drunk the water in the bottom of the cistern, if it wasn’t deep enough to have drowned in. During these flashes, what I felt was not sorrow for myself, but a jolt of terror.

I’ve noticed that pictures in round frames still make me anxious, perhaps an identification with the circular mouth of the cistern, as I imagined looking up.