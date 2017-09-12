Nothing is Lost with Lawrence Schimel

This week’s interview for National Translation Month welcomes Lawrence Schimel. He writes in both Spanish and English, and has published over 100 titles as author or anthologist, in various genres and for all ages, including the poetry collection Desayuno en la cama; the graphic novel Vacaciones en Ibiza; and many children’s books, including ¡Vamos a ver a papá!, ¿Como se dice?, and Volando cometas. Una barba para dos (Spain, Dos Bigotes) is his first book of fiction for adults written in Spanish. His picture book No hay nada como el orginal (Destino) was selected by the International Youth Library in Munich for the White Ravens 2005 and his picture books ¿Lees un libro conmigo? (Panamericana) and Igual que ellos/Just Like Them (Ediciones del Viento) were selected by IBBY for Outstanding Books for Young People with Disabilities in 2007 and 2013 respectively. His other awards include the Lambda Literary Award, the Independent Publisher Book Award, and the Spectrum Award. His writing has been translated into over thirty languages, including Icelandic, Maltese, Estonian, and Turkish. In addition to his own writing, he works as a Spanish-English literary translator.

Loren Kleinman (LK): You write in both Spanish and English. Can you talk about moving between two languages? Translating from Spanish to English and English to Spanish?

Lawrence Schimel (LS): I find the most notable difference when writing poetry. Spanish–which distinguishes between "tu," "usted," "vosotros," and "ustedes" (all "you" in English)–offers me much more precision when addressing poetic subjects. (I was fascinated to learn, during a poetry translation workshop in Slovenia in which I took part, that Slovenian has a dual form, sort of an intimate we, i.e. "you and I," distinguished from a more general we "three or more of us;" neither Spanish nor English use this form, but ever since learning about it, I've always been conscious of whether my first person plurals are intimate or more general.) It is also true that most of my adult life (and adult relationships) have taken place in Spain and in Spanish, so it is perhaps natural for me to write a poetry of experience in that language.

My English-language work tends to be both more cerebral and also more formal (particularly villanelles, sestinas, and the like). The title poem of my English-language collection DELETED NAMES, for instance, is a decaying sestina, wherein each stanza has one line fewer than the previous stanza. That collection also includes two "AIDS Limericks" an attempt to write poetry on serious concerns using the sing-song rhythm of the limerick, writing against the grain of what is so intrinsically a form of light verse in English. (Something which is not translatable into Spanish where the limerick as a form doesn't exist, nor is there a similar form as intrinsically associated with light verse; haikus or sonnets, on the other hand, do exist in both language, and thus could be translated more "easily", or at any rate, with the possibility of preserving both form and content. My AIDS Limericks are, I think, untranslatable into Spanish, because without the form--and the tension inherent in the form, so closely tied to light verse yet used for serious concerns here--they cease to exist.)

LK: What is lost or gained in translation?

LS: I love translating authors who have a good command of the target language, so we can discuss nuances of meaning. There was one moment when I was simultaneously working on two poetry books, BOMARZO by the Mexican poet Elsa Cross (still forthcoming from Vaso Roto) and NOTHING IS LOST, the selected poems of Spanish poet Jordi Doce, which has been published by Shearsman Books a few months ago. Both poets have strong preferences, and there were many instances where something was well-translated but they would request to change a word in favor of something a little more latinate (in the case of Elsa, and in the context of a book set in the Italian garden of Grotesques these really made sense) or Anglo-Saxon/Germanic (in the case of Jordi).

I recently translated into Spanish the selected poems of the Latvian poet Arvis Viguls, who was just chosen as one of the 10 New Voices in Europe this year. I don't speak Latvian, and used English-language versions prepared by various linguists who do speak Latvian directly as the "bridge." Arvis reads Spanish and has translated from Spanish, so we were able to go over my translations together, and there were a few instances where I had made a poetic choice that differed from the original but which he agreed was truer to the spirit of the poetry (he even "fixed" the English in a few instances to match these decisions). I was thrilled at this literal enactment of Borges' comment about the original being faithful to the translation, although in this case it wasn't quite the original even if it was the original translation. But this experience also gave me more confidence in translating from a language I don't speak, using a bridge language (often considered a cardinal sin by parts of the translation community), in consultation with the poet.

LK: What inspired you to publish your picture books No hay nada como el original (Destino), ¿Lees un libro conmigo? (Panamericana) and Igual que ellos/Just Like Them?

LS: I'm not sure if the question is what inspired me to publish them or to write them? I think the first is obvious: one publishes in order to reach an audience! As for why I wrote each of them--and I imagine you've chosen these three to ask about because they've all been chosen for honors/awards and often appear in my biographies by title as a result--I would say that very often in my work I try to think about stories that are for various reason not being given cultural space and try to write fun, child-focused tales which somehow incorporate or have as a substrata whatever pedagogical ideology I might be pursuing. Or I'll flip the paradigm; my story LET'S GO SEE PAPÁ is an immigration story that focuses not on arriving in a new country, but the people left behind.

In the case of Igual que ellos, I had realized that almost all of the books featuring adopted children were about the moment of adoption, and that later these children seemed to never have lives. So I wanted to write a story featuring an adopted child that is not about being adopted, they're just a family. So Kwame wants glasses because his brother, mother, and father all have glasses, so he wants glasses, too--even though it turns out, when they take him to the optometrist, that he has perfect vision and can even read the tiny letters on the bottom line of the chart. The book has now had 15 different editions around the world and in various languages (or combinations of languages, since there were a number of bilingual editions published).

¿Lees un libro conmigo?, perhaps similarly, includes a blind character in a story that's not being blind, which is why IBBY (the International Board of Books for Youth) chose it for the Outstanding Books for Children with Disabilities list.

An upcoming picture book being published by Rey Naranjo in Colombia next year is the story of everything a boy envies about his brother, who is blind, like wanting a pet of his own and not being able to have one, whereas his brother has his guide dog, or how when their parents turn off the lights at night he has to stop reading while his brother can keep reading his books in braille.

As a result of being inclusive in my work, I was recently asked to write some books for a publisher of braille books in Mexico, featuring blind characters in stories that are not about being blind, and which moreover take into consideration the number of characters per line and per page; often, when adapting print books for braille, they found that the amount of text exceeded the number of braille characters that can physically fit on the page, so I worked backwards to create original stories within those limitations instead of trying to shoe-horn existing works into those formats.

LK: Is it hard letting go of a text written in the original language to be translated into another language? What is a writer's relationship to one's own language?

LS: It's been fascinating to watch Sandra Kingery translate my most recent book for adults (UNA BARBA PARA DOS, a collection of 100 erotic microfiction pieces, each under 500 words) into English, and place the stories in various magazines and anthologies. Sexual terms are always so particular to both language and also country or region within a language, and we had also wondered if she might have some difficulty with gay slang; but those weren't a problem for her, and instead she queried me on some things like architectural words that simply don't exist in English because the layout of apartments is so different, or things like that.

And I was really impressed by how she managed to resolve a lot of the wordplay and humor in the stories, solutions that I never would have dreamed of myself, and which work so perfectly in English.

The first time something I wrote was translated into English by someone else (my children's book ¡VAMOS A VER A PAPÁ! which was published originally by Ekaré and translated into English by Elisa Amado for Groundwood Books in Canada under the title LET'S GO SEE PAPÁ!) was very liberating for me. It really helped me to step back and not try and take ownership of her translation of my work (my one suggestion/request was to maintain PAPÁ in the title instead of using DADDY, since the story features a girl in Latin America whose father is in another country working and sending money home) and that helped me in terms of feeling bolder when translating the works of other writers into English; I struggle to find and recreate their voice but I do so in my own unique way. I personally welcome suggestions, corrections, etc. from the authors I translate, but in the end what I am creating is my own work--intrinsically intertwined and related to the original, but at the same time unique to me, since other translators translating the same work would make different decisions and otherwise color their translation with their own quirks, catchphrases, etc.

LK: Talk about translating Teresa P. Mira de Echeverría. And why did you choose to publish in Strange Horizons?

LS: I have been translating Tere's work for a few years now. I think she is one of the most exciting and original writers in science fiction now. Her work often has echoes or pays homage to classic anglophone writers, but she is extremely original in her themes, and very ground-breaking in deconstruction both gender and sexual-orientation in her work, which tend toward the non-binary and multiplicities rather than .

I was very excited to publish it in Strange Horizons, not just because I think it is a great magazine which I've been working with for some years now, but because they used the story as an incentive during a fundraising campaign: the story would only be published when they hit a certain number of patrons on their Patreon page. And the fundraiser was, in large part, to help underwrite the publication of Samovar, which is a special extra sub-issue of the magazine focused on science fiction in translation. I also translated many of the pieces for the first "issue zero" which focused on SF from Spain to coincide with the Eurocon (the European Science Fiction Convention) held in Barcelona in November 2017.

LK: What made you want to translate science fiction? What are the challenges when translation science fiction? What are the rewards?

I am a voracious reader, and have been since my early teens, when I began reading science fiction and fantasy (among other genres). My very first publications of my own work were within the genre of speculative fiction, so I'm always glad when I have the chance to translate SF, and I also look for SF works to pitch to publishers (for long or short fiction).

In terms of challenges, I think that every work of translation presents its own set of challenges, although it's certainly true that certain types of speculative fiction might include a lot of neologisms that need to be recreated in the target language. (There was a great cyberpunk novel written in English that involved AIs consulting a "hypothecary" for bits of code to repair themselves after being attacked by viruses, and I was struck as I read it both what a perfect portmanteau neologism it was, but at the same time what a challenge it would be to translate or recreate in other languages.)

When I translated Lola Robles' linguistic science fiction novel MONTEVERDE: MEMOIRS OF AN INTERSTELLAR LINGUIST for Aqueduct Press, one of the races on the planet where most of the action takes place is blind, so their frame of reference avoided any sort of visual reference: distances were measured by words that meant what I can touch, what you can touch, etc. The planet boasted a vibrant fauna and the other race had many words to distinguish nuances and shades of color, some of which proved difficult because Spanish often used a single word for many of those different nuances and didn't have other alternatives for some of the colors.

Perhaps more complex, though, was when I was translating Lola Robles' "Sea Changes" (published in the anthology SPANISH WOMEN OF WONDER). This is a story that involves a planet with five genders, which specialized in gender-correction surgery. Spanish, of course, is a heavily-inflected language in which all nouns have a gender, so one doesn't just say "the doctor" or "the teacher" but the male or female doctor or teacher. At the same time, English has various existing gender-neutral vocabularies that originated from trans* and queer communities, and it would have been problematic not to acknowledge or use them--even if that differed from some of the invented vocabulary in the original.

LK: Are you working on any translations now?

LS: I've translated another story by Teresa P. Mira de Echeverría, "Liquid Glass," that will be published next year in an anthology from Upper Rubber Boot titled BROAD KNOWLEDGE: 35 WOMEN UP TO NO GOOD. (Upper Rubber Boot also published my translation of a novella/very long story by Mira de Echeverría, MEMORY, as a stand alone book.)

Much sooner, in October, Restless Books is launching a new imprint for younger readers, Yonder, which is debuting with a great fantasy novel by Mexican writer Juan Villoro, THE WILD BOOK, which I translated. It's got the feel of Michael Ende's THE NEVERENDING STORY, perhaps, and is tale about the love of reading and stories, full of references to lots of classic stories, told through the fun adventures of a boy (and his sister) and a girl he meets.

LK: What can readers expect from sci fi in translation?

LS: Translation has always been vital to sci fi: one need look no further than the word "Robot," a staple of sci-fi around the world, which was introduced and popularized by Czech writer Karel Čapek.

It's actually a great moment for speculative fiction in translation, with many works in translation achieving both commercial and critical success and from various languages. Chinese SF author Liu Cixin won the Hugo Award for Ken Liu's translation of his novel THE THREE-BODY PROBLEM, first of a trilogy. Some authors, like Swedish writer Karin Tidbeck or Finnish writer Hannu Rajaniemi, either self-translate or write directly in English.

Most of what is translated from Spanish still tends to be on the fantastical end of the genre, and is often published by non-genre publishers.

Many genre magazines, though, seem to publishing translations from different languages, especially Clarkesworld, Apex, and, of course, Strange Horizons (particularly through Samovar).

The best way to keep abreast of what is happening in the field, both currently and forthcoming, is to follow the website sfintranslation.com, run by Rachel S. Cordasco, which actively promotes all things speculative fiction in translation, for readers of both SF and translations.