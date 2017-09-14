Nothing More's Newest Album Has No Business Being This Good

Genre isolation in music is alive and well. I might listen to everything from Kygo to Duran Duran to Nine Inch Nails to Lost Kings remixes of Rihanna tracks, but I’m still painfully unaware of anything and everything country. And it’ll probably stay that way forever because I’m just dead set on not liking country music.

“Traditional” rock groups are often pigeon-holed into that same kind of grouping by music fans who are really into pop/hip-hop/electronic influences in mainstream music today. The second they see a group of white dudes with guitars and a live drum kit, they think it’s safe to assume there’s nothing that really stands out about them.

Anyone who listens to modern rock groups, however, will be able to monologue for hours, however, how not all modern rock groups are created equal - that’d be like saying Kendrick Lamar and Tyga are on the same level just because they’re both technically rappers. Their music couldn’t be any more different, however.

nothing more

Which clunkily brings me to Nothing More’s latest release, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”. At first glance, it’s easy to lump the band up with some screamtastic, low-guitar-note-chugging, uninspired acts that are all reheated copies of others acts, but that’s only if you don’t know anything about Nothing More. If you do, then you know what the band is capable of. You know their live shows are intensely unique experiences. You know that “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” was probably going to be filled with bangers.

I’ve known of the band and am familiar with some of their tracks, even if a lot of my friends aren’t, so I wasn’t necessarily surprised that the newest album has been getting rave reviews. Like, seriously, people are really in love with this album.

After listening to the disc in its entirety I can confirm that its is one of the best hard rock albums to come out in a long, long time.

Nothing More’s managed to make an aggressive rock album catchy as hell without sound like they’ve “sold out”. They’re not copying anybody else’s sound. They’re not trying to be another band. They’re not trying to make themselves commercial. In terms of artistic expression and going all-out, Nothing More’s pretty much gone for the gold and seriously knocked each and every track out of the park on this one, and I can’t remember the last time I felt this way listening to an album in its entirety.

There’s been a lot of debate as to whether or not full-length albums are viable for the music industry anymore, especially with streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music and other digital services dominating the industry. And I have to admit that for some artists, it’s probably best that they consider just releasing one or two tracks at a time, rather than an entire record with tacked-on, filler tracks. I’d much rather someone release one great song ever 6 months or so than worry about creating an entire album every year or two.

But if there ever was an argument for the viability of full-length albums and their ability to offer a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”. In fact, the notoriously critical Bart Njissen at the Rock Tribune gave the record a vaunted 9.5 out of 10, praising the album’s layers, complete-ness, and the fact that it’s “just really, really good”. He went on to say that it’s going to be the defining record for the band and honestly, after listening to it a few times, I totally agree.