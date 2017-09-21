Notifyprice - Lets You Track The Price Of Products At Any Store

Online stores have made shopping easier by eliminating the hassles of parking and long lines, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t use well-known tactics from physical stores to manipulate prices and try to maximize profits. Fortunately, there are services that allow us to detect some of these tactics and warn us when the price of a product reaches the level that is desired.

In physical stores there is a long tradition of artificially inflating prices to make promotions appear to be better than they actually are; but online stores also use this tactic - and even more dynamic ones, which can vary the price depending on the browser or device you are accessing; if we are a new customer; if we are already visiting a competing store; etc. That is why before any purchase it is essential to go through a price comparative to verify that we are really getting a good deal, or even resort to a service like NotifyPrice .

NotifyPrice is interesting because it allows to keep a historical of the prices of a product over time. This soon reveals any attempt to make a promotion at the expense of an inflated price in the previous days, as well as allowing you to analyze the evolution of the price and get a better idea of its price "right now".

The great advantage of this NotifyPrice is that it is a free service, without advertising, and does not even require registration, simply by putting the page link with the product you want - working with almost 1000 retailers like Amazon, Gearbest, Best Buy, and The Home Depot.