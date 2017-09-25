NoumanGate: Or How We Learned to Believe in Ourselves over Individuals and Institutions

A longer version of this article was originally published on ergo

There’s been a societal earthquake on Muslim Twitter and Facebook this week. Nouman Ali Khan, one of the most charismatic and popular preachers who lectures around the world and runs an educational institute with hundreds of thousands of students, has had allegations of “improper conduct with women” leveled against him by Omer Mozaffar, Muslim Chaplain Chicago and Adjunct Professor of Theology at Loyola University of Chicago, which have received the backing of a group of Dallas scholars. Details are still emerging, replete with allegations, counter-statements, and the leaking of lurid private messages between the accused and multiple women featuring intimate language, photos, statements of “buying off” women, and money transfer receipts. It’s also worth noting that Khan’s ex-wife and former mother-in-law have previously accused him of infidelity, and the overall information available so far suggests the possibility of inappropriate and possibly predatory conduct in the capacity of a religious leader. It’s also worth noting that Professor Mozaffar has previous experience successfully mediating issues of abuse. As a lawyer, it’s incumbent upon me to walk the fine line between responsibly discussing issues in a fact-based and justice-affirming way, and having important and necessary conversations on sensitive subjects. If these allegations are true, I hope his victims get a sense of long-overdue justice and we can overcome the stigma of fully engaging with and addressing such issues. So instead of discussing Khan’s guilt or innocence, I believe there are a host of bigger issues that should be addressed.

Sins versus Harmful Transgressions: The Damaging Legacy of Social Complicity and Accountability Perhaps one of the most eye-opening lessons from this sag has been the promulgation of a "cover the sins of your brother" hadith, the original intent of which was to address issues of failings in personal issues of morality. In modern circumstances, it’s supposed to cover things like "Oh wow I saw Omar smoking weed at a party, but I won’t call him out in public", not "Oh wow I think Imam Akbar may be preying on women, but that’s between him and God." Yet that’s exactly what is potentially at stake in this case. While Khan has acknowledged some of the allegations of “inappropriate contact”, at this point, nobody outside of the concerned parties definitely knows the full scope and nature of what happened. But if the worst case scenario is true, the man committed a crime. Not "sins" or "personal shortcomings", but a full-blown crime (specifically, clerical or spiritual abuse).

These allegations are about a nationally and internationally renowned imam who may potentially be abusing his position. Not disclosing and discussing this issue is not just a disservice, but a potential public hazard. Think of all the women who are attending seminars or taking classes who could interact with this guy in the coming days, weeks, and months. Shouldn't they have the right to know as much as possible about the man-or at least that he is under investigation? Shouldn't their brothers, parents, and other loved ones know as well? Would you feel comfortable sending a sister or daughter to attend his lectures without the completion of a proper investigation?

That’s all people are asking for at this point- a thorough and impartial investigation so that all available evidence is competently gathered and analyzed. Anyone who questions this simple request has a deeply flawed moral compass which no amount of theological education can easily remedy. And I wouldn’t trust them around my sister, cousins, or future daughters either.

The Rampant Scourge of Victim Shaming Indeed, far too often real-life victims are shamed and ridiculed for even daring to bring the issue up and asking for an investigation, and the more famous the person the more hostility and venom is showered upon them ("Such Fitna! It's a conspiracy! How dare you defame Shaikh Sayyid Ustad so-and-so!") Regardless of the merits of this case, real-life abuses happen to real-life victims in our community-just as it does in any community. The ethical and legal conduct of public figures in our community is a serious issue which requires serious engagement and discussion. Yet we can never hope to do this without overcoming the socio-cultural stigmas and customs which shackle far too many of us from having these conversations.

When it comes to justice, not even the most powerful emperors or the most respected and admired jurists, scholars, and imams are above reproach. Islam is first and foremost a faith based on justice, even over peace, for societal tranquility in the absence of justice is not peace but oppression. The Qur’an thunderously calls to the faithful: "O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: for Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well- acquainted with all that ye do."

Harvard Law School viewed that Qur’anic phrase as such a powerful defense of justice that they incorporated it in the entrance of their faculty school library. That verse is 135 of Surah An-Nisa, which translates as "The Women." How appropriate.

Fedayeen Nouman: The Rise of Mega-Mosques and the Hero-worship of Celebrity Sheikhs Whenever we hear of devoted followers of gurus abroad or “prosperity gospel” preachers at home, many of my fellow Muslims undoubtedly look down on such behavior--when it is exhibited by other faith groups. And when said gurus or preachers are then exposed for, there is even a degree of schadenfreude. “Ha-if they only had Islam!” Many of these folks believe that the Muslim community is somehow special and immune to any corruption and criminality that exists among other faith communities-even as preachers in the UK and other countries have been found guilty of a range of deplorable and outright criminal behavior. Perhaps we can call this phenomenon “Muslim exceptionalism.” Yet it is a serious phenomenon, with serious consequences. Anyone within the community who exposes these issues is dismissed as “fitna (division) creators” or “agents of the West/Zionists/Iran/Martians.” If the Khan scandal teaches us anything, it is this: We are not some unique, magical, perfect community immune from the laws of nature, criminality, and general scumminess. We have real issues, with real victims. The remedies for such long--standing stigmas are as complex as the issues themselves. Yet one lesson seems to clearly emerge: It is deeply unhealthy to hero-worship any figure, for any reason.

It's sad we hold our celebrity sheikhs and imams to a lower standard that we do our entertainers and athletes. This is especially true when you consider the nature and scope of their profession. Indeed, it has been quite bizarre to see Khan complain on the public spotlight on his actions, alleged actions, and personal life. When someone elevate yourself as a public figure with quasi authority-and preaching about Islam no less!-they of course shoulder the burden of public scrutiny as well. It’s not can't reap the rewards of your public persona and position (Khan’s classes are not cheap) and then complain about the burdens. I just happen to hold my sheikhs to a higher standard than my entertainers. I certainly have my favorite sheikhs too (shout out to Khalid Latif for always keeping it real). But I don't ride or die for any individuals or institutions-because it diminishes your worth as a person and the ideals you hold dear.

Beyond any individual scandal, the brutal truth is many if not most celebrity sheikhs/imams will eventually disappoint you on some level. Hamzah Yusuf on Black Lives Matter, Yasir Qadhi on homophobia and the Orlando nightclub massacre, countless politicized and corrupt grand muftis and ayatollahs in the Middle East...I’ve even seen a hometown imam try to deny proper justice and closure for the grieving parents and grandparents of their slain son/grandson.

It's of course nice to have figures you look up to and learn from. Yet if you take time to explore and understand the message of something you love and then fully embrace it, your faith and way of life doesn't need validation from any worldly authority figure. In moments like this, it’s important to remember to believe in yourself, and your own humanity and faith, over any individuals and institutions.

That way there is nothing to abuse, corrupt, or disappoint except yourself and your ideals.