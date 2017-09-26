Novacap Surpasses $600 Million Goal With Firmex Investment

In closing its fifth mid-market technology fund, Novacap TMT V has overreached its $600 million goal by 40% and earned an impressive $840 million. Admittedly, Novacap had some help, drawing on a recently expanded base of limited partners in more than doubling its 2014 value of $380 million. This news tops Novacap's greatest successes, earning the firm its highest valued fund in the company's 35 year existence. Novacap Found Greater Value In Diversity Novacap took the initiative as soon as it set that $600 million goal for its V fund by recruiting a new, more diverse group of limited partners. Bringing back its prime base of Canadian, U.S. and European investors, Novacap next recruited new limited partners from farther abroad. Enlisting the help of a placement agency, Credit Suisse, Novacap President and Managing Partner Pascal Tremblay sought to increase the firm's visibility beyond Canadian borders. To do this and to add additional capital to the fund's assets, Tremblay sought out investors from around the globe. By the time he was finished, Fund V had attracted up to 50 foreign and domestic investors and, while their identities have not been disclosed, the resources they have brought to the fund have proven more than adequate. The strategy employed by Fund V will build upon previous investments, relying heavily on Canadian and U.S. technology, media, and telecom companies. For a company to earn Fund V's interest, they have to show between $30 million to $300 million in revenue. Additionally, Novacap regularly invests in local Canadian tech companies, supporting the country's own economy, while also establishing itself as a global investing powerhouse. Novacap Backs Firmex's Virtual Data Room Tech Based out of Toronto, Firmex is a supplier of virtual data room technology and secure document sharing, which proves to be the perfect addition to the Novacap family. As internet security becomes more important, the demand for this kind of technology will put companies like Firmex at the forefront of cyber security. By investing in Firmex at this stage in the company's development, Novacap is poised to earn a substantial return for its own investors. Details about the investment aren't being revealed, but Firmex's own success indicates that that virtual data rooms have already proven a worthwhile investment opportunity. To date, Firmex has provided secure document sharing services to more than 75,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Novacap financed the investment in Firmex through their Novacap TMT IV Fund, which seeks out companies with high growth potential. Like its V Fund, their IV Fund focuses on technology companies in the media and telecommunications sectors. Holding interest in Firmex's success, Novacap will assist Firmex in expanding its reach and its offering of products. While Novacap is eager to see their new investment perform well, Firmex will retain its chief executive officer, Joel Lessem, and the company's full management team. "We believe strongly in the future growth prospects of Firmex and look forward to helping them drive further successes in this next phase of their growth trajectory," said Yong Kwon, a Novacap partner, in an official statement announcing the new partnership. Firmex also released a public statement, addressing the partnership. Mr. Lessem said that the investment from Novacap will help the company to continue to provide an excellent quality of service to existing customers, while allowing Firmex to expand its reach and attract new clients. The Firmex CEO further stated that Novacap was selected for their reputation and expertise in assisting tech companies reach their true potential. Currently, Novacap manages assets worth over $1.6 billion and has established itself as a leading private equity firm in Canada. Actively managing their investments means Novacap takes a hands on approach in dealing with entrepreneurs, helping them grow in an increasingly competitive by applying their own expertise and experience. This approach has worked for Novacap and for the 85 countries across North America that have benefited from their partnerships with the investing firm. Novacap brings a combination of experienced managers and substantial investment capital to bear on every one of its partnerships, so it's no wonder the company prides itself on helping to create some of the most successful tech companies in the world.