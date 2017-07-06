Rating: ****

Elvana Gjata has been doing her thing for awhile now. The Albanian singer and model has been quite prolific since competing on Ethet (It’s like American Idol), releasing nearly 40 singles since 2005. That said, she hasn’t had a breakthrough hit in the states. Will her latest single, Forever is Over buck that trend? There’s only one way to find out. Let’s give it a spin.

We start with some simple synth leading into the first verse. First things first, it’s really catchy. Makes sense due to the songwriting of Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd (Justin Bieber, Kelly Rowland, Chris Brown) and the production of mega-DJ/producer/songwriter David Guetta. She can really sing. There’s a lot of feeling in her voice and it helps balance the electronic feel of the musical underlay. It definitely sounds like a Guetta produced track, which is a good thing. The verse builds to a heavy crescendo where the chorus comes in, dropping heavy beats in what’s otherwise a ballad. It keeps it interesting. Coming in at 2 minutes and 55 seconds, it’s perfect for radio. I see this getting heavy play, in fact, the music video already has over 2 million views on YouTube. Really strong single. This could be the one that gets American ears listening.