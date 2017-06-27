Now My Senator Wants To Kill Me!

The Wisconsin Republican pointed to Obamacare rules that forbid insurance companies from charging more for people with preexisting conditions.

‘We know why those premiums doubled,’ he opined. ‘We’ve done something with our health care system that you would never think about doing, for example, with auto insurance, where you would require auto insurance companies to sell a policy to somebody after they crash their car.’

‘States that have… guarantees for preexisting conditions, it crashes their markets,’ he continued. ‘It causes the markets to collapse. It causes premiums to skyrocket.’