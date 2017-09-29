NPR Butchers Pronunciation Of 'Mi Gente' And Twitter Responds Accordingly

National Public Radio’s Friday morning discussion of Beyoncé’s verse on the reggaeton hit “Mi Gente” by Willy William and J Balvin did not go as planned.
The song’s title translates to “My People” and the “g” is pronounced as an “h.” NPR’s Windsor Johnson on Morning Edition pronounced it “mee jhawn-tay.” And Twitter was NOT happy about it.
At any rate, “Mi Gente,” which has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, is sure to rise up the charts yet again with Beyoncé added to it, particularly since she’s donating her proceeds from the song “to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.”
