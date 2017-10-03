NPR Accidentally Posts About Cute Baby Instead Of News, And People Love It

An unintentional Facebook post about a baby is making the internet coo.

Christopher Dean Hopkins, an editor at NPR, made a whoopsie on Monday night when he posted an adorable status about his baby daughter, Ramona, on the outlet’s Facebook page instead of on his personal account.

The status, which has since been deleted, popped up in the Facebook feeds of NPR’s followers looking like this:

NPR Oh boy.

A few minutes later, Hopkins realized his mistake and replaced the sweet status with this:

NPR Slick.

“We don’t generally delete posts, so I tried to do it in a way that would be transparent,” Hopkins told NPR. “My job is to promote our good work, and I catastrophically failed in that last night.”

But on a tragic news day — which included updates about the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, the dire situation in Puerto Rico and Tom Petty’s fleeting health (R.I.P., Tom) — the precious post about a baby girl’s love for cats was just what the internet needed that day.

In fact, people were upset when Hopkins deleted status about Ramona.

Sad @NPR took down this post. It was literally the only news that made me smile rather than cry today. I request a new Ramona blog! pic.twitter.com/Gx3TQgLCGz — Crystal W (@_Crystal_W_NC_) October 3, 2017

They took it down. Justice for Ramona! — Rebecca Frank (@frankrebecca) October 3, 2017

And soon after, hashtags like #ramonaupdates, #bringbackramona and #ramonaforever began to trend. People couldn’t get enough of the Ramona story’s perfect purity.

Thank you, NPR employee, for a moment of random levity on a horrid day. #RamonaUpdates — Lindsay O'Sullivan (@lindsaydold) October 3, 2017

Forgetting to switch from the work account to personal is my worst nightmare, but this was adorable. #NPR #Ramona pic.twitter.com/FL8Mcmocqy — Kit Spy (@KitSpy) October 3, 2017

Dear @NPR #BringBackRamona

Also please get her a cat. — Jo Knowles (@JoKnowles) October 3, 2017

You are so adorable @NPR. This seriously gave me the best lol today, which I needed. Please don’t fire Ramona’s human. pic.twitter.com/8G2xPNoJrw — Rocktober dreamer (@hurryhurryomaha) October 3, 2017

Next pledge drive, I hope @NPR offers this on mugs and t-shirts. #RamonaUpdates pic.twitter.com/jsi6bTbDoe — 🌎 Gabe Rosenberg 🌎 (@GabrielJR) October 3, 2017

Hopkins has since revealed that Ramona does indeed have a feline friend of her own, but more updates on this cute little tyke are certainly welcomed.