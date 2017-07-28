NRA Spokesperson Compared Penalizing Gun Owners To ‘Shaming A Rape Survivor’

Dana Loesch is back at it again.

The study found that a firearm is stolen every two minutes in the U.S. In most instances, these stolen guns end up being illegally trafficked, and often end up being used in a violent crime. The Center for American Progress offered policy suggestions such as enacting legislation that would require gun owners to store their firearms securely.

Stichfield called gun owners “victims” of the study, telling Loesch that the study targets gun owners instead of the criminals who are stealing their firearms. “The end result of the study is, they want to increase storage laws and give penalties to the victims for not storing their guns properly, and they make no mention of going after the criminals.”

Loesch responded by suggesting that penalizing gun owners who have had their firearms stolen due to improper storage is the same as victim shaming a survivor of sexual assault.

“That’s like shaming a rape survivor. It’s the exact same logic,” Loesch said. “How about this, how about they make tougher penalties for individuals who steal? Steal firearms. How about they have harsher punishment for those individuals who break the law? These individuals that they are seeking to punish haven’t broken the law. They have been victimized.”

According to the Center for American Progress’ study, Texas, Georgia and Florida had the highest rates of gun theft between 2012 and 2016.