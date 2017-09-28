NSD Advancing CSD Market Developments in Russia

Russia is rapidly advancing its technology around securities issuance, clearing, and settlement making primary issuance of all types of securities in the market more attractive. Russia is one of Eurasia’s latest markets to establish a central securities depository (CSD) system which it first implemented in 2012. In 2012 the initial implementation included standardized procedures and regulated oversight from the Federal Service for Financial Markets (FSFM) and the Russian Ministry of Finance. In 2017 the National Settlement Depository (NSD), one of Russia’s main CSDs, has announced some significant advances evolving the market’s technology. They are also developing infrastructure that would rely on the distributed ledger, making the potential entrance of issuance in an even broader range of securities more attractive for corporate issuers.

2012 CSD Implementation Makes Primary Issuance More Attractive

In 2012 Russia announced the introduction of new CSD legislation for implementation of a standardized CSD system as part of a nationwide initiative to become a leading global financial center by 2020. As a result of the successful CSD implementation, the new CSD system increased the attractiveness of primary issuance in the country bringing greater transparency and new regulated processes for securities settlement to the market.

Regulated by the FSFM and the Russian Ministry of Finance, the new CSD law integrated many of the market’s previous standards under one covenant. It also began to establish a primary CSD settlement organization for Russian publicly traded companies and investment funds under the NSD.

Commercialization of the CSD system has drastically improved the market structure for settlement and securities deposit in Russia. It has also made the market more attractive for global custodians, with provisions for foreign nominee accounts and added protections for foreign investors. Overall, the 2012 implementation of CSDs in Russia has now made the market more secure for all participants and added mandatory annual financial and operational audits to provide for continued success.

The NSD System

Today, the market is continuing to build on its initial infrastructure with the NSD transferring its information services to nsddata.ru for further advancements in CSD service. As Russia’s primary CSD institution it is now leading the way in modern age technology with the new platform. The state of the art system will now utilize an application programming interface (API) to provide for customized exporting of securities information to clients.

Since 2012 Euroclear has partnered with NSD for European primary issuance, clearing, and settlement. The technological enhancements will now make the integration of Russia’s capital markets into cities like London and New York even more efficient.

Distributed Ledger Infrastructure

In further developments toward the goal of becoming a global financial center by 2020, the country has also announced another step into the modern era with research and development around a distributed ledger infrastructure for CSD. Concurrently facing a battle over the regulation of cryptocurrencies and the potential allowance for the trading of digital currencies on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the NSD has announced its development of a blockchain platform for Moscow Stock Exchange trading of cryptocurrencies. The platform is being developed from the protocol of the Russian designed Waves Platform and is expected to be tested in 2018. It would be subject to framework design and regulatory approval from the nation’s legislators. If implemented the distributed ledger system would make the Russian market more competitively positioned within the global financial markets. Additionally, the system would have broad-ranging positive implications for market participants and potentially offer new market technology for primary issuance.

Rapidly Developing Advancements Could Increase Primary Issuance