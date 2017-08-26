Nuciano: Empowering Women With Handbags

Joy Egbegimba grew up in Nigeria as a little girl she experienced first-hand bias against girls and women. Living in Nigeria Joy knew that she would not have access to the same opportunities as boys. Women were not allowed the same opportunities for education as men; this was a societal norm in her country. While living there, she also experienced the lack of self-efficacy that was brought about by the partiality towards women and girls, and this created a negative self- image that caused her to feel powerless. She knew she had to do something to change her outcome. Ms. Egbegimaba knew that leaving her country was the only way to reach the potential she knew she possessed. Residing in her countries of origin she did not feel that she could create the life she dreamed of, and that was unacceptable for her.

After leaving Nigeria and moving to the United States of America, she began to pursue all the opportunities that she could not obtain in Nigeria. Today Joy is a high-level accountant and a business owner. Her company Nuciano Designs in its inception was a side project; however, her passion for inspiring women to reach their fullest potential was rising inside of her. It was time to empower other women, so she created Nuciano Scholars which is a program that supports the ability for girls to go to school in Nigeria.

“My cousins were not raised in school; they were not allowed to go to college because school is considered only for the boys. I believe that when you raise a girl, you raise an entire village. I want to help girls get an education so they can increase their earning potential and achieve their dreams. I want them to know anything is attainable if you put your mind to it.” JE

Today her business keeps on giving; they have recently donated handbags to the ladies residing at Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission (Hope Place) which is a homeless and addiction recovery program for women and children. The bags that were donated were given to women who recently graduated the program. Nuciano's vision is to see these ladies have a new designer bag to take with them as they recreate their new lives. Her message to them is that they can have a life of their dreams!

Nuciano Designs’ mission is to create high quality, high fashion style more accessible for women who want to look their best. The company began with hand bags and clutches but moving forward Joy has visions of expanding the brand into other accessories and apparel as well. Each piece is a creation with the idea of a woman standing strong in her career and her life, someone who walks her path with confidence, style, and a touch of glamour.

Last month Joy’s company launched an affiliate program for individuals who want to participate with her brand, and anyone can sign up. By placing a link to Nuciano on a website, the site owner will receive a percentage of profit from click through sales This statement by Nuciano is the reason for wanting to share her dream with others, "Empowering women and girls is everyone's business, and with Nuciano's affiliate program, you can make it yours."

Nuciano seeks to connect with those who buy their merchandise. “Customers are our partners.” Joy explained, “We design with them in mind, and always welcome ideas and inspiration. Everything we do is for them.”

