PRO TIP: Conditioning Your Hair After A Nuclear Blast Is A Bad, Bad Idea

A nuclear explosion would be devastating to the planet ― and would mean a very bad hair day for millions.

That’s the unnerving wisdom contained in tips the government has issued for dealing with a nuclear blast.

Along with standard advice, like covering your head and not looking directly at the flashing fireball, comes this hair-raising recommendation:

“Wash your hair with shampoo or soap and water. Do not use conditioner in your hair because it will bind radioactive material to your hair, keeping it from rinsing out easily.”

This bit of nuclear wisdom has been around for a while. But knowing it hadn’t seemed urgent until President Donald Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week that threats “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Trump wasn’t talking about frizzy hair. But there would definitely be fallout if Americans weren’t able to control their locks because of nuclear war.

We should note that the North Korean dictator’s choice of haircut suggests traditional sartorial concerns aren’t a priority. Oh, and Trump seems more like a hair spray dude.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

