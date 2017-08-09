Nuclear Weapons , North Korea, and Trump

When President Trump said, "North Korea best not make any more threats to he United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." His words shocked many in the diplomatic community for many reasons. One reason was because the President appeared to be indicating America would use nuclear weapons if North Korea made verbal threats as opposed to a response to an actual attack. Another reason the diplomatic community was shocked was the United States days before had convinced China and Russia to go along with peaceful but strong sanctions. And finally the language itself was the choice of words more likely to be articulated by the North Korean dictator than a United States President.

Among members of the military and the state department there was likely another response.

One can be sure that Secretary of State Tillerson, national security advisor Lt. General H.R. McMaster, newly appointed chief of staff General John Kelly and secretary of defense James Mattis had to be forced to consider what to do about the possibility of a preemptive attack being ordered by Trump.

The negative consequences of a preemptive strike on North Korea cannot be overstated. Not only would 100,000s of thousands of our allies in South Korea would certainly killed and China might be drawn in since they will not allow an America presence or attack on their borders.

Mc Master, James Mattis and John Kelly were educated in what happened when Nixon was in power. It is likely they have now instituted similar measures to prevent President Trump from having unfettered access to the nuclear option. The exact chain of command in the event the President orders the use of nuclear weapons is clear. It is clearly up to the President when nuclear weapons can be used. But there are two times during the Nixon presidency that the president was kept in check by the military and the secretary of defense. Nixon ordered the secretary of defense to put American nuclear forces on high alert. Secretary of defense Melvin Laird ignored the order at first and tried to convince Nixon to not risk getting to the brink on the use of nuclear weapons. In 1974 Nixon was drinking and was scaring his aides. The Watergate investigation was ongoing and Nixon was acting irrationally. The secretary of defense instructed his officers to refer any orders for use of nuclear weapons to himself or to secretary of state Kissinger. Nixon did not know this was going on.