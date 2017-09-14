Glossier, the perfectly packaged, millennial pink it-girl skincare and cosmetic brand, is launching a new product that appeals to the 90 percent ― of your body, that is.
Its newest launch, Body Hero, is a body wash and cream duo that, according to the website, is “face-quality skincare for the rest of you.” It “cleans, hydrates and enhances skin all over, with a lite, baby-fresh scent,” according to a release.
So, in other words, it’s being marketed as a dream.
And if the campaign images are any indication, it looks like a dream for the skin, too. The brand aptly chose a group of women of all different shapes and sizes as its “body heroes.” They stripped down in all their nude, dewy-skinned glory for the launch.
They include a creative director named Lara Pia Arrobio:
Model Mekdes Mersha:
Outdoor Voices founder Ty Haney:
Model Paloma Eslesser:
And Olympic athlete Swin Cash Canal:
Anyone else suddenly in the mood to moisturize? Head to Glossier to shop.
