Oven baked bread is delightful but nothing compared to this gluten and nut free, vegan / paleo delicious oven baked flatbread!

Mega easy to make and so tasty, you’ll find yourself making it time and time again.

Bread, bread, paleo bread!

Finding suitable and tasty paleo bread can be a bit of a chore to say the least but once you do, it’s almost like finding the secret to true happiness!

I for one don’t really like bread made with nuts which has made my search for the ideal paleo bread that much harder as a lot of paleo breads tend to include almond flour.

The other day made I made the best hummus I’d ever tasted (even if I do say so myself!) and instead of eating it as I usually do with carrots or cucumber, I felt like something a bit more substantial (BREAD).

Justina Elumeze Nut Free Vegan Paleo Flatbread

That’s when I thought of making some flatbread but, having run out of eggs I remembered seeing somewhere that you could make substitute eggs with a combination of flaxseed and water to make vegan ‘eggs’.

So I got to work combining everything to make the vegan flatbread and after just twenty minutes in the oven, out came the most delectable flatbread I’d ever tasted!

You can adapt the recipe in many ways – just as you would when making any bread – by adding different fresh herbs (I used rosemary) and seasonings such as garlic powder.

Ingredients

1 cup tapioca flour 1/2 cup coconut flour Pinch sea salt Pinch mixed herbs 1 cup coconut/almond milk 2 tbsp. coconut oil (melted) Sprig fresh rosemary 1 tbsp. flaxseed (grind into a fine powder) 3 tbsp. water

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven to 180c and line a tray with grease-proof paper. Combine the tapioca flour, coconut flour and salt in a bowl and mix well. To make the vegan flaxseed 'egg', combine the flaxseed and water and whisk till you get a gelatin consistensy. Leave to set for a few minutes. Add the milk, flaxseed mix and mixed herbs to everything and mix well to form a dough (it doesn't have to be totally firm). With the back of a large spoon, spread the bread mix onto the tray, sprinkle on the rosemary and place in the oven for approximately 20-25 minutes or until thoroughly baked. Once removed, serve with hummus or anything of your choice.