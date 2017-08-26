Nutrition Dance Queen Juices Her Way to Success! Entrepreneur Mira Schwartzburg On Business Entertainment Show

Albert Einstein once said, ”The only source of knowledge is experience”. Terminologies evolve as quickly as languages. Only those who fall in love with novelty and entertain innovative ideas become great.

The next rider to discuss business, ideas and passion with our super host Marcin Migdal is rider Mira Schwartzburg, this Dancer, Nutritionist & Business Owner spreads the message of building empowering habits that help you stay focused.

Mira Schwartzburg is the owner of New Skin Dance Co & Principle Juicery & Kitchen and is our next guest on your favorite Canada business entertainment show, The Uber Experiment (IMDB / Youtube). On this sunny day, the gorgeous (Jessica Alba-ish) Mira would quench Marcin’s thirst for knowledge and questions on living a healthy lifestyle.

Mira believes consistency is the key to success but it doesn’t come from obtaining quick results. It’s about making incremental progress over a period of time.

Since childhood, Mira dreamt of becoming a chef and a lawyer. After graduation, she started working in a corporate organization to feel secure but there she didn’t have the freedom to become more creative. Life took a “U-Turn” when her father was diagnosed with cancer and she resigned from her job within two weeks.

“Take an original idea, merge it with your own personal idea and you call it synthesize imagination, reinventing the real”-Mira Schwartzburg.

Having a positive take on the life she emphasized fear is one thing that holds you back as it has the huge influence on our lives and choices. Most of you prefer to live in your comfort zone because it is devoid of frightening experiences. It’s too late when you realize the experience of embracing fear enhances your confidence, the more you fail the closer you are to success. Remind yourself you are perfect and you don’t need to prove it to anyone.

Mira was born in Mother Russia - the old Soviet Union. Her parents immigrated to Israel for a better life, ironically they arrived on the brink of war. With their Russian citizenship revoked the family had to adjust to their new life in the warzone of Israel. “Imagine bringing a gas mask to school with your lunchbox and learning how to hide from a bomb blast... that was my life” stated Mira, as she recalled the circumstances of her daily life.

“You wake up every morning and working for someone else, creating security for someone else. You are making the uncle rich and not yourself.”- Mira Schwartzburg.

According to Mira - Passion, discipline, and consistency are key to becoming a great entrepreneur. The best way to grow and evolve is to learn from your experiences. What you are today is the result of your experiences and how you handle their outcomes. One way to grow from your experiences is to extract its positive lessons and simply not bring up and avoid the negative lessons.

Everyone should dedicate time for themselves, to pause and escape from the clutter, hustle and bustle of the busy lifestyle. Sit down and think, prioritize your goals, comprehend your potential and finally analyze your experiences. This reflection will help you realize what you actually want from life and push you towards completion of your goals and ultimately success. With time, you will amaze yourself at the way you handled situations, the way you start and finalize tasks and how your productivity has increased. You’ll discover your own potential by simply reminiscing and soon nothing will stop you.

Photo Credit - Peter Desouza New SKIN Dance Company.

Marcin and Mira seem to enjoy each other’s company as they drove towards the destination. Her presence was magical as she alleged consistency cultivates new ideas giving you a double-edged sword. Consistency is all about cumulating your work. It’s not about how much you can do in one sitting, rather it is adding up to more work done. In the next few years, she dreams of establishing a lifestyle that can be easily incorporated into the hectic routine, especially of the corporate world. The last word of advice that she gave to all the aspiring entrepreneurs out there is-“There is no such thing as right moment. The right moment is right now, you wake up each morning, you start hustling and you take one step at a time and keep moving”.

Marcin and our guest Mira both agreed on the fact that education taught us to plan and analyze but business plans evolve and grow. When you begin to execute whatever you’ve planned, things don’t fall in place and you may have to taste the fruit of failure. So, allow yourself to make mistakes. She feels experiences come from the suffering, agony, and ordeals you are afflicted by.Let Failures rock your world and alter the landscape of your life.

As she departed, we expressed our gratitude for sharing the roller coaster journey of her life and inspired the youth that watches the best Toronto’s reality show. Hats off to her dedication, commitment, and enthusiasm.

So this was another inspiring storing on our show,we will be back soon with more exciting stories with our exuberant host Marcin Migdal.Stay Tuned.

Article by Marcin Migdal.

Previously Titled The Uber Experiment.

