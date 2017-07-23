Nutrition Facts – Bettering Your Health

Good health is something that should be like a holy grail in everyone’s life. We only get one shot at life in this world so we should all be making the most of the opportunity. There is a famous saying that goes something like this,

“I’d prefer to reach the end of my life knowing that I’ve not just lived the length of it but also the width.”

Paraphrased, it means living life to the full rather than merely existing, and don’t forget about the ‘enjoying life’ part either.

Good health is a vital component of living a full and vigorous life. The opposite of good health is obviously bad health. Bad health implies illness, disease and a lifestyle dictated to by the limitations of poor health. Which sounds like the better option?

Nutrition – Meaning And Importance

A fundamental pillar of good health is good nutrition. Meaning that we should always ensure what we put in our mouth is nutritious and beneficial to our body. The foundations of a good balanced diet essentially.

What Is Nutrition?

The official definition of ‘nutrition’ is that it is the process by which we supply or acquire the food essential for good health and growth.

Nutrition can further be summarized as:

The consumption of food for the purpose of growing, maintaining and repairing our body

Ensuring we get the correct quantities of nutrients, in the appropriate combinations, from quality, healthy food

Ensuring we make wise and intelligent choices about what we eat

Why Is Nutrition Important?

Nutrition is important because correct nutrition is a fundamental aspect of developing and maintaining good health. You might even say that nutrition provides life’s building blocks as it provides the essential amino acids in particular that are required to produce the proteins that are responsible for building, maintaining and repairing all our vital organs as well as our hormones and enzymes.

The Essential Nutrients

The 3 primary groups of essential nutrients are proteins, carbohydrates and fats. We also need vitamins and minerals, fiber and water as part of a nutrient-rich diet.

The Workaholics - Protein

Proteins are our body’s workers. They are a structural component of all our vital organs, our muscles, hair, heart, eyes, skin, hormones, enzymes and our circulatory and immune systems. Correct protein function is vital for repairing and maintaining our body’s tissues, keeping us ticking over and working properly. Protein rich foods include animal proteins such as red meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy. These types of protein are particularly valuable as they contain all 9 essential amino acids. They’re referred to complete proteins for this reason. Good plant protein sources are nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, soy and hemp seed. Soy and hemp seed are particularly valuable sources of plant proteins as they are amongst the very few plants that contain all the essential amino acids.

The Powerhouses - Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates function as our body’s primary source of energy. Carbohydrates are a form of sugar, found in almost everything we eat. Fruit contains fructose, dairy contains lactose, some vegetables like potatoes and corn have starch and so on. These are all types of sugars, which are broken down by our digestive system into simple sugars like glucose, which the brain in particular uses for energy. The blood then carries these simple sugars around the body to supply our cells with energy. Glucose can be stored in muscle tissues as glycogen, ready to be converted to glucose when required during times of intensive physical activity.

Other good carbohydrates foods are pasta and rice.

The Much Maligned All Rounder – Fat

Fat does a number of things in our bodies. It’s a powerful source of energy – fat provides us with twice the amount of energy carbohydrates do. Fat supplies us with essential fatty acids like linolenic acid Omega 3 and linoleic acid Omega 6. These essential fatty acids can’t be manufactured by our body so must be acquired through our diet.

We obtain fat-soluble Vitamins E and K from fat sources such as nuts, olives and avocados. Fat is also good insulation and it helps protect our vital organs. Good dietary sources of fat are meat, oily fish, dairy, grains, seeds, nuts and fruit like avocados and olives.

For decades dietary fat intake has been considered a bad thing but the fact is we require a certain amount of fat in our diet. More recent studies have also shown that the bad rap fat has earned, particularly saturated fat, is unwarranted.

Vitamins For Vitality

Rounding out a good nutrition and diet plan are vitamins and minerals. These essential nutrients carry out hundred of different tasks in our body. They boost the immune system, help heal wounds, support our skeleton and muscles, help repair cells and assist with converting food to energy. Vitamins are either water-soluble (C and B group vitamins) or fat-soluble (A, D, E and K).

Water-soluble vitamins are not stored by the body so must be acquired through nutrition. Good sources of these vitamins are green vegetables, fresh fruit and grains. Preferably eaten raw, steamed or grilled. Fat-soluble vitamins can be stored but nevertheless should still be part of a good nutritional plan. Fat-soluble vitamins can be found in orange colored fruit and vegetables (Vitamin A), nuts, grains and leafy green vegetables (Vitamins E & K). Vitamin D is synthesized in our skin from sunlight so is unlikely to be a problem for people who live in sunny climates.

Minerals And Trace Elements

Most minerals and trace elements must be obtained via nutrition, as our bodies cannot manufacture them. The most important minerals and trace elements we require are:

Calcium

Chromium

Copper

Fluoride

Iodine

Iron

Magnesium

Manganese

Molybdenum

Phosphorus

Potassium

Selenium

Sodium

Zinc

We can get most of these from meat, fish, dairy, cereals, nuts, vegetables and dried fruit.

Dietary Fiber – A Good Friend