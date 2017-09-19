Nutritionists' Favorite 10-Minute Dinner Recipes

Make This Veggie Pizza in Less Than 10 Minutes

No time to cook? No problem! Here are five healthy dinners that take only minutes to make.

You know that eating out or relying on take-out isn’t the best option for your health – or waistline. Research shows that meals prepared away from home are generally higher in calories, added sugar and saturated fat than what people normally make themselves. And, not surprisingly, those who eat out more are also at higher risk for being overweight or obese.

As a busy professional, I know how hard it can be to put a healthy dinner on the table every night for your family. However, I will do almost anything to not eat a meal out. Not only am I cheap – I know that I can make something healthy for my family faster than I can get take-out.

Here’s five of my favorite no-fuss meals that can be ready in minutes—start to finish.

Veggie Pizza

You don’t have to worry about making a crust with this perfect pie. Heat your oven to 350 degrees and bake a protein-packed (6 grams protein per serving!) Flatout Artisan Thin Flatbread Pizza Crust for four minutes. Remove from oven and top flatbread with marinara sauce, fresh veggies and mozzarella. Bake for four additional minutes and enjoy.

Southwestern Chicken Soup

Registered dietitian, Michelle Dudash, RDN and author of Clean Eating for Busy Families turns to supermarket rotisserie chicken to make a Southwestern Chicken Soup in as little as 10 minutes. Here’s how: In a large pot, drain one can black beans, add ½ cup salsa, 4 cups chicken broth (reduced-sodium, if possible) and 1 Tbsp. of Mexican or southwest seasonings. Heat the beans, salsa, chicken broth and seasonings on high heat. When it comes to a simmer, reduce heat. Meanwhile, shred rotisserie chicken and stir into the pot. Heat through, about five minutes and serve with a hearty whole wheat bread.

Fast Frittatas

Frittatas are one of the easiest (one pan, yeah!), quickest and healthiest meals to get on the table in minutes, says Katherine Brooking, MS, RD, co-founder of Appetite for Health. “Eggs partner perfectly with veggies, so you can use any vegetables you have on hand. Some of my favorite combinations include Kale, Chicken Sausage and Mushrooms or this Spinach, Mushroom, and Leek Frittata recipe.

Perfect Panzanella

I make a fresh and satisfying Panzanella or Tuscan tomato bread salad at least once a week. I don’t usually have a stale loaf of bread so I simply bake chunks of any artisan whole wheat bread. Combine toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bell pepper and dress with olive oil and vinegar. Sometimes, I’ll mix in cooked diced chicken (from a salad bar) for protein. Here’s my easy Panzanella recipe.

Chicken and Veggie Protein Bowl

Roast a variety of veggies over the weekend and use them during the weak to make hearty dinner salads. I roast broccoli, cauliflower, onions and mushrooms and turn them into a meal by combining with a nutty grain like faro and three to four ounces of rotisserie chicken.

No-Fuss Veggie Burrito