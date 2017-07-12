The New York Post’s editorial board offered a blunt response to Tuesday’s bombshell news about the president’s eldest son: “Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot.”

Following multiple investigative reports by The New York Times, Trump Jr. tweeted emails on Tuesday morning that showed he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016 who promised damaging information obtained by the Russian government on presidential rival Hillary Clinton. In response to the offer, Trump Jr. emailed back, in part, “I love it.”

Leigh Vogel via Getty Images The New York Post’s editorial board described Donald Trump Jr.'s recent actions as "dumb, dumb, dumb."

The Post’s editorial board called Trump Jr.’s decision to take the meeting and response: “Dumb. Dumb. Dumb.” In a parenthetical, the board added, “Our former colleague Kyle Smith put it nicely: ‘Don Jr. is why Nigerian e-mail scammers keep trying their luck.’”

The board also criticized Trump Jr. for offering different explanations of the meeting to the Times.

“Democrats and the media are frothing to find something criminal in it all, with the most unhinged talking treason,” the editorial stated. “What it clearly was, was criminally stupid.”

On Tuesday night, Trump Jr. appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and said that he did not tell his father about the meeting.