NY Police Rescue Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Sometimes the men and women in blue have to do whatever it takes. Last week, that included getting down and dirty to rescue 10 motherless ducklings trapped in a Queens storm drain.

Acting on a report from a concerned nature lover at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, police located the ducklings in a parking lot storm drain near the North Channel Bridge.

Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the U.S. Parks Police worked together to open the storm drain and rescue the tiny birds one by one, reported the New York Daily News. The last duckling reportedly took some coaxing before someone could finally grab him.

Some lucky ducklings. #USPP & #NYPD Officers join forces to rescue 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain last night in Queens. #LESM pic.twitter.com/1uUEg1nig8 — USPP NYFO (@USPPNYFO) June 16, 2017

But there was one thing police couldn’t do for the little ducks: Locate their missing mother. So the gang is now being cared for by National Parks Service biologist Bill Parker.