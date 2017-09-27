NYC's Next 'I Voted' Sticker Will Honor The Women Of The Suffrage Movement

In 1917, three years before the 19th Amendment authorized a woman’s right to vote nationally, women’s suffrage was ratified on the state level in New York.

The hard-won achievement arrived after 50 years of marches, protests and fundraising, according to The New York Times, much to the chagrin of anti-suffragists who argued that, once a woman got the right to vote, “political gossip would cause her to neglect the home, forget to mend our clothes and burn the biscuits.”

This year marks the hundredth anniversary of that momentous turning point in feminist history, and New York state is honoring the occasion with a suffragette-themed “I Voted” sticker. But which sticker, dear reader, is up to you! Ahead of state elections on Nov. 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo is inviting New Yorkers to pick their favorite design. The winner of a popular vote will appear in stickable form this fall.

Are you more of a minimalist, or are you a sucker for a vintage, black-and-white photo? You know what, don’t tell us, just vote! The deadline to make your pick is Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. EST. Head to the New York State website to choose from the three options listed below.

New York State

New York State