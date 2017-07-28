Man Brings Suspiciously Chill Peacock On NYC Subway

Riding the New York City subway is always an adventure, but sometimes the things you encounter are a bit more colorful than others.

In one particularly egregious example of, “I’m sorry, what the f**k is that?!”, a man was spotted carrying a literal peacock whilst traveling:

Midday on the @NYCTSubway. Guy walks onto a train with this. pic.twitter.com/Ca67la8Dvv — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) July 27, 2017

Now, there’s a lot to say here.

For one, how is this peacock so chill? Additionally, how is everyone around the peacock so blasé? Who among us would not want to ogle that peacock in all of its subway-riding glory?!

What’s even more incredible about this situation is that the NYCT Subway account chimed in and asked that the reporter who tweeted the photo provide more information:

if possible, can you please provide more details about this incident?^TCB — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 27, 2017

“Incident”?! Uh, MTA, you have a lot of other things to worry about than dope-as-hell peacocks on the subway. Fellow Twitter users chimed in to say that no one should “snitch” on the peacock and claim the peacock did indeed have its own MetroCard.

don't you dare snitch on this dude, Matt — jeb! kush 🌹 (@eric_donahue) July 27, 2017

There's nothing to worry about. I was on the train too the peacock had its own Metrocard. — David Viola (@davidviola) July 27, 2017

Sadly, there is a twist to this story that many were not expecting.

A TAXIDERMIED MASCOT. So... yeah. That’s not a live peacock, y’all.

“It’s the mascot of a bar I run in Tribeca called Weather Up,” he wrote in a Reddit post. “The owner Kathryn is the blonde woman to right of me, she’s the owner of the peacock. It’s also stuffed, come to the bar for a beer.”

Here he is with the stuffed animal below:

We still thoroughly appreciate the stuffed peacock “riding” the subway. We can only hope to encounter a real one riding the rails someday soon...

A post shared by SubwayCreatures™ (@subwaycreatures) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT