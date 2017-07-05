NYC's Blu on Park Is a More Stylish Steakhouse By John Mariani

Back in 1774 John Adams remarked of New Yorkers, “They talk very loud, very fast and altogether. If they ask a question, before you can utter three words of your answer they will break out upon you again and talk away”—this from one of the great loudmouths of the American Revolution.

But Adams was right, and it’s no different today. New Yorkers feel the need to talk at the top of their lungs and nowhere is this more evident than at most NYC steakhouses, including in the lounge area up front at the year-old Blu on Park, set in a 1920s East Side brownstone. Push beyond that, however, and, after the bar crowd staggers out around 7:30, you’ll find yourself in a somewhat refined two-story dining room done mostly in hues of gray and dark brown, with a shimmering wine wall to the rear and widely set, capacious tables set with white linens lighted by clear glass bulb chandeliers. The decibel level drops to a courteous level, and my request to turn down the unnecessary booming music was granted immediately.

On my first visit a year ago I found the steaks at Blu on Park (heavens knows why they dropped the “e”) of very high quality, but much of the rest of the menu was lackluster and the service amateurish. These days new Executive Chef Rory O’Farrell has maintained the high quality of the beef while elevating everything else on the menu, so that the once chintzy crabcake may now be the best in the city—true jumbo lump with next to no binder ($22). More on service in a moment.

Other straightforward appetizers include a moist tuna poke tartare with cucumber, radish, mango coriander, red onion, and a mango yuzu vinaigrette that really brightens the flavors ($22), and a roasted beet salad with caramelized goat’s cheese and a balsamic glaze ($14). Sautéed jumbo tiger shrimps with baby spinach, baked polenta and a tangy lemon-garlic dressing were meaty, sweet and delicious ($36).

Back to the beef: Buying top quality is crucial for a NYC steakhouse, but knowing how to cook it is as well. Too often the exterior hasn’t enough char (unless the guest asks for it to be slightly seared); at Blu it gets a true, sizzling crust that combines fat and caramelization, yielding beautifully rare or medium-rare, well-marbled meat beneath and just enough oozing juices to add to its magnificence. Blu’s is one of the best steaks I’ve had in Manhattan in a while, and I’ve had plenty of very good ones.

You can get a sweetly-marbled ribeye ($49), a tomahawk for two ($99), a filet mignon ($52), porterhouse cut for two to four ($50 pp), or a hefty NY sirloin ($48), all offered with a variety of sauces. I also recommend the lamb chop ($48) with goat’s cheese-drenched macaroni and baby arugala. Lobsters are offered at market price.

All the sides are ten bucks, including pan-roasted Brussels sprouts, rich creamed spinach, hand-cut French fries and generously buttered mashed potatoes.

If you’ve got the room, split a classic Jewish-style sour cream cheese cake with macerated strawberries ($12) or a double chocolate mousse with raspberry gelée ($12).

The wine list is not among the top screeds in NYC but is more than adequate for this type of fare. Prices are steakhouse high.

Service is still a problem. Last year it was spotty and it still is. After we ordered and received first courses, the few staff members in the dining room seemed to disappear and were hard to flag down. Also a mix-up in ordering resulted in the wrong dishes served or forgotten entirely until reminded. Blu has a ways to go in this department at a time when the traditional brusque steakhouse waiter has, thankfully, become something of a dinosaur.

Blu on Park deserves attention for the quality of the food and an atmosphere that contrasts with the boisterous hyper-macho tone of most competitors. Just get the service in synch and this would rank even higher.

Blu on Park is open for lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on the weekends, with the addition of jazz every Sunday.

BLU ON PARK

116 East 60th Street (near Park Avenue)