NYC's Grand Central Terminal Is the Backdrop to Michael Jordan's The Steakhouse By John Mariani

A few weeks ago I wrote that Porter House Bar & Grill, overlooking Central Park, had a uniquely New York location as well as terrific food. But in a wholly different way Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse NYC is one of the city’s true icons, for the restaurant is set on the balcony of Grand Central Terminal’s Main Concourse, which, since its renovation was completed in 2007, is one the greatest public spaces in the world. Its stunning astronomical ceiling, the elegant ticket booths and marble staircases, the arched mullioned windows and glorious chandeliers, and its central bronze information booth set with a four-faced clock (said to be worth $20 million) are all a perfect expression of the city’s immense heart and soul.

Up one of those broad, brass-railed staircases is the bar that leads to Michael Jordan’s (I’ll call it “MJ”), which has been here since 1998 and named, obviously, after the great basketball player. (There are also branches in Chicago, DC and Uncasville, Connecticut.) The NYC restaurant is owned by Penny and Peter Glazier, he as CEO and founder of GlazierWorks, she as marketing director. Designed by David Rockwell, the 160-seat dining room is set overlooking the Main Concourse, and it’s tough to take your eyes off the bustle of people running to catch trains and how, as the evening goes on, that bustle slows down. Indeed, with those high ceilings and all that marble, MJ was once a very loud restaurant, but the Glaziers somehow persuaded the Terminal’s managers to stop those constant arrival and departure announcements that boomed into the echoing hall every few seconds. The waitstaff is full of veterans, including Chef Cenobio Canelizo, who came up from the ranks. The wine card is not a trophy list, like some other NYC steakhouses; it’s a good selection but could sure use a lot more labels under $60. Mark-ups on popular bottles are not too bad. A Clos Du Val Cab 2014 than runs about $45 in the store is $90 at MJ. There is a short bar menu and a $29.95 Fast Track Lunch.

Our table of four started off with an excellent New England clam chowder ($13), not too heavy and riddled with plump clams. The crab meat cocktail ($20) did indeed have Colossal lump crab, while the pan-seared Jumbo lump crabcake ($19) was wonderfully seasoned, with barely any binder and a light tartare sauce—it’s one of the city’s best (above). A good old-fashioned, very crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce was generously laced with bacon, onion, carrots and Russian dressing ($14), and tuna tartare was nicely cut, served with sweet avocado, crispy wontons and a sesame seaweed ($18). And you really should go whole hog with MJ’s signature warm garlic bread covered with a Gorgonzola fondue ($9).

We split a massive porterhouse for two ($98) among the four of us, as well as a thick, medium-rare veal chop ($42) as flavorful as any I’ve had in a long while. We were lucky to be there on one of the two nights (Wednesday and Thursday) MJ serves a dry aged Prime Rib (market price), which is ceremoniously wheeled to your table for your delectation. It was a great slab of beef. The side dishes (all $10) have all been perfected over the years, including Michael’s macaroni & cheese, the buttered mashed potatoes, thick cut French fries, and the asparagus gratin.

Like many NYC steakhouses now, MJ has its own pastry chef, who renders a welcome banana tart ($10), a brick of a very moist brownie ($10), a sea salt caramel cheesecake ($15), and classic baked Alaska ($11), said to be Mrs. Jordan’s recipe (above). It’s really good. Then you have a cup of coffee, maybe an after dinner drink from a solid list that includes 13 Ports, and look out on that spectacular concourse, thinking you’ll take take a later train than you had planned. There’ll be another along in a half hour.

MICHAEL JORDAN'S THE STEAKHOUSE

23 Vanderbilt Avenue Grand Central Terminal