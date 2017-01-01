At the stroke of midnight, revelers around the world welcomed the new year with a bang.

Breathtaking fireworks lit up the night skies from the Las Vegas strip to the United Arab Emirates. Fortunately for us, video captured the spectacular sights and sounds. Check out some of the most powerful displays below!

Sydney:

2017 goes off with a bang in Sydney. Happy new year, Australia! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/2Hx3yzfVdW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2016

In Sydney, 120 tons of pyrotechnics were fired off of seven barges, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. The midnight display’s playlist included tributes to Prince, David Bowie and Gene Wilder.

Hong Kong:

In Hong Kong, fireworks started blasting into the sky at the start of the 10-second countdown. (In the video above, fast-forward to the 4:30 mark.)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

It's 2017 in Dubai. Check out this stunning fireworks display! #FoxNews2017 pic.twitter.com/HUJFiNPyTd — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 31, 2016

In Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, fireworks shot out of the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

London:

In London, Big Ben’s chimes helped usher in the new year, as did a stunning fireworks display surrounding the London Eye.

Las Vegas:

In Las Vegas, more than 80,000 fireworks were fired over a handful of casinos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rio de Janeiro:

In Rio de Janeiro, revelers played in Copacabana Beach’s waves as fireworks sparkled in the sky above.

Madeira, Portugal:

In Madeira, Portugal, the archipelago put on a breathtaking eight-minute display. Madeira considers its fireworks show to be one of its most important tourist events of the year.

New York:

And in New York City, partygoers kissed 2016 goodbye as Times Square’s Waterford Crystal ball was lowered before them. The gathering dates back to 1904.