NYFW Exclusive: Romeo Hunte Debuts His Spring 2018 Collection

Brooklyn born & raised designer Romeo Hunte may be known for outerwear, but his Spring 2018 collection introduced a new aesthetic during Style Fashion Week in New York. Famous for his baggy no- gender looks worn by Zendaya and furry winter gear sported by Queen Bey herself, many were wondering how his signature look could transpire to spring. I don’t think Hunte even had to think twice about designing in light of all the weather-changing global warming activity happening right now. It turns out, all he had to do was think sexy, barely there silhouettes with less fabric. For his Spring 2018 collection, models were dressed for in-between the upcoming weather. The traditional plastic raincoat was presented as a poncho with a hood and accessorized with a leather waist belt. Half- way there puffer coats were reimagined off the shoulders with lace up corset as a twist. Pick your mood or maybe your location? Structured no-collar, deep - v denim blazers were worn as a mini dress or paired with baggy trousers. Army fatigue prints were sprinkled throughout the collection as well. Because what’s a cool getup without something army fatigue incorporated? Models were decked out in oversized bamboo earrings, doobie wraps, nude fishnet tights, and of course high-heel butter Timberlands, which was one of the official partners of the show. If the designer was channeling his Brooklyn roots via Flatbush Avenue, then he nailed it. Here’s a snapshot of Hunte's thoughts during his intrepid presentation.