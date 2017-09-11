NYFW Exclusive: Romeo Hunte Debuts His Spring 2018 Collection

Brooklyn born & raised designer Romeo Hunte may be known for outerwear, but his Spring 2018 collection introduced a new aesthetic during Style Fashion Week in New York. Famous for his baggy no- gender looks worn by Zendaya and furry winter gear sported by Queen Bey herself, many were wondering how his signature look could transpire to spring. I don’t think Hunte even had to think twice about designing in light of all the weather-changing global warming activity happening right now. It turns out, all he had to do was think sexy, barely there silhouettes with less fabric. For his Spring 2018 collection, models were dressed for in-between the upcoming weather. The traditional plastic raincoat was presented as a poncho with a hood and accessorized with a leather waist belt. Half- way there puffer coats were reimagined off the shoulders with lace up corset as a twist. Pick your mood or maybe your location? Structured no-collar, deep - v denim blazers were worn as a mini dress or paired with baggy trousers. Army fatigue prints were sprinkled throughout the collection as well. Because what’s a cool getup without something army fatigue incorporated? Models were decked out in oversized bamboo earrings, doobie wraps, nude fishnet tights, and of course high-heel butter Timberlands, which was one of the official partners of the show. If the designer was channeling his Brooklyn roots via Flatbush Avenue, then he nailed it. Here’s a snapshot of Hunte's thoughts during his intrepid presentation.
MEL WRITES: What can you tell me about your fashion journey right now?
ROMEO HUNTE: It’s very interesting. The industry is going through a lot of changes. I wanted to highlight more of my culture. I was born and raised in Brooklyn. So for the styling of the show, we were thinking about the door knockers, we distressed them with ink. We were thinking about timberland, so we wanted to bring in Timberland. It completed all the outerwear pieces. It was a collaboration. It complements all the outerwear appearance.
What is the theme of this collection?
The challenge was outerwear pieces that are transitional to season to season and also something that is both wearable and also has an avant garde touch.
Who is the Romeo Hunte girl?
She is sophisticated and cool. She likes to be put together, but also she likes to do her own thing.
