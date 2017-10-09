Note: This piece is a work of satire.

INT. CHURCH BASEMENT. SIX METAL CHAIRS ARE ARRANGED IN A CIRCLE, FIVE OF THEM OCCUPIED. EVERYONE WEARS A NAME TAG: ANGIE IS PERHAPS 45 AND WHITE AND SLIM AND MAYBE JUST A BIT HAGGARD LOOKING; GARY IS IN HIS FIFTIES AND WHITE AND BEARLIKE AND STANDS ABOUT 6 FEET TALL; MARY PAT IS 83, 84 AND WHITE AND SHORT AND STOUT AND HAS SHORT WHITE HAIR; TROY IS A 30-SOMETHING WHITE MALE AND WEARS A NOTICEABLY CHARRED MAGA CAP; ROBERTA IS AROUND 20 AND WHITE AND HAS FRIZZY BLONDE HAIR AND A BODY TYPE YOU MIGHT DESCRIBE AS SUBSTANTIAL. THE SIXTH CHAIR STANDS EMPTY.

ANGIE: Hello everyone. Welcome to the first ever meeting of the Trump Supporters Against Trump Support Group, Houston chapter. I’m Angie. I’ll be your facilitator. I’m so glad you’re all here because if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my years as a licensed Republican social worker it’s that it’s our values are what count and as long as we can agree on those values, we can weather trying times, times like these that are a test of our unity but we can get through it because we are stronger together.

GARY (pumping his fist): Lock her up!

EVERYONE ELSE: Lock her up! Lock her up!

ANGIE IS VISIBLY MOVED. SHE SNIFFLES AND BRUSHES A TEAR FROM HER EYE.

ANGIE: You guys! That is exactly what I’m talking about. Beautiful. (she looks at her watch). Let’s get started.

TROY (jerking his thumb toward the empty seat): Shouldn’t we wait?

MARY PAT: Fuck that.

ANGIE: Mary Pat, this is a safe space and we are free to say what we think. Everyone’s opinion is valid and validated. Besides, Steve never confirmed so it’s not for sure he’s even coming.

MARY PAT: I still say it’s not the Trump way.

ROBERTA: Word. Waiting has libtard snowflake (she makes air quotes) “everyone matters” written all over it.

SHE OFFERS MARY PAT HER FIST. MARY PAT DOESN’T KNOW QUITE WHAT TO DO WITH IT. GARY PICKS UP HIS MARY PAT’S FIST AND HELPS HER DO A FIST BUMP WITH ROBERTA. THEN HE FIST BUMPS WITH HIS MARY PAT.

GARY: Solid, Mom.

TROY (slapping a hand over his mouth and gasping): Oh my god! You’re right!

ANGIE: This seems like the perfect time to remind you to be mindful of the fact that we are all recovering Trump supporters. We feel betrayed. We feel hurt. We feel angry and played. Kelly Anne, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Fox News do their best, bless their hearts, but at some point, for all of us here, the cognitive dissonance hit Defcon 5 and imploded. We are reeling, people.

TROY SOBS INTO HIS HANDS.

TROY (through his fingers): I just feel so used!

ANGIE: Tell us about that, Troy.

TROY SHAKES HIS HEAD AND SNIFFLES. HE HOLDS UP A PALM IN THE UNIVERSAL “I just can’t” POSITION).

ROBERTA: I get what he means. It’s like while he was campaigning the guy told me everything I wanted to hear just so he could get into my pants. Only this time my pants are the White House.

EVERYONE NODS.

GARY: The biggest thing for me is that I can’t stop myself thinking about the amazing stuff that happened in those first heady days right after that incredible record-breaking inauguration. Remember? That initial travel ban?

MARY PAT: So strong.

TROY: Deploying the nuclear option for Gorsuch.

MARY PAT: A masterful political move.

ROBERTA: Jeff Sessions. I mean Jeff Sessions, people.

ANGIE: And what about all those super covert “White Power” hand signals flashed from the White House? (she flashes a “White Power” hand signal) God. I loved those.

ROBERTA: Good times.

A BEAT IN WHICH EVERYONE RELIVES THOSE GOOD TIMES IN THEIR OWN HEADS.

MARY PAT: Who knew he would turn out to be such a disappointment?

ROBERTA: I certainly didn’t.

GARY: It was a real kick in the balls.

TROY: I never saw it coming.

THERE IS A KNOCK AT THE DOOR. IT OPENS AND STEVE BANNON STEPS INTO THE ROOM.

STEVE: Sorry I’m late. I’m down here backing another Republican candidate running against Trump’s pick and the crowd just wouldn’t let me go.

HE TAKES THE EMPTY SEAT.

ANGIE: So glad you could make it, Steve. We’re just about to start talking about our personal tipping point, the moment when we experienced that first WTF twinge of voter’s remorse.

STEVE: Easy. When he fired Comey. Stupidest fucking thing any president has ever done.

ROBERTA: As far as I’m concerned, it’s all about the wall. I mean is there going to be a wall? And if there is is it a wall? Is it a fence? Is it see-through? Is it solar or gas powered? Why involve Chuck and Nancy at all?

MARY PAT: For me it was Chuck and Nancy. Definitely. I mean Democrats? Really?

TROY: And for me, it was his words about revisiting DACA. Revisiting? Well, revisit this!

TROY PULLS HIS HAT OFF HIS HEAD AND A BIC FROM HIS POCKET. HE FLICKS IT TO LIFE AND SETS THE HAT ON FIRE. EVERYONE WATCHES AS IT IS CONSUMED BY FLAME. HE GRINDS THE ASHES UNDER THE HEEL OF HIS WORK BOOT.

TROY: Man! That felt good. That felt great.

HE TAKES AN NRA HAT OUT OF HIS BACK POCKET AND JAMS IT ONTO HIS HEAD, BLOWS OUT A BREATH AND NODS.

ANGIE: Anyone else want to share?

GARY: It was that Luther Strange speech. Good lord, man! Either you back him or you don’t.

A CHORUS OF SCOFFING NOISES AND HEAD SHAKES.

STEVE (to Gary): What’d you think of my speech in Alabama?

GARY: All I can say is, thank god you were there to keep things sane.

ANGIE: Your statement that a vote against Trump’s candidate is a vote for Trump’s agenda was profoundly stirring, Steve. Trumpism without Trump is a powerful self-help tool for all of us who are struggling to reconcile what is happening with what we thought would be happening.

MURMURS OF AGREEMENT. GARY CLAPS STEVE ON THE BACK.

MARY PAT: What about you, Angie? When did it happen for you?

ANGIE: You really want to hear?

TROY AND GARY AND STEVE AND ROBERTA ALL SPEAK AT THE SAME TIME.

GARY: Yeah. Tell us.

TROY: Only if you want to tell us.

STEVE AND ROBERTA: No.

ANGIE: For me —

STEVE’S PHONE RINGS. HE GLANCES AT THE SCREEN.

STEVE: I have to take this. Hey, Roy!

MARY PAT (reverent whisper to Gary): Do you think that’s Roy Moore?

STEVE: (walking away) No, Roy. I told you you cannot make your horse a senator.

MARY PAT (enraptured): It is Roy.

SHE SQUEEZES GARY’S BICEPS. GARY PATS HIS MOTHER’S HAND.

TROY (to Angie): Go on.

ANGIE: For me, it was when he dedicated that golf trophy to Puerto Rico, an island that had just been hit by a Category 4 hurricane. That just pushed me over the edge.

TROY: You mean you agreed with #FAKE NEWS when they called it a hollow heartless gesture to make when people still had no water, no food, no power and no medical supplies?

EVERYONE STARES ACCUSINGLY AT ANGIE.

ANGIE: No. Of course not.

TROY: Good. Because to me that was so-o-o-o our Donald.

EVERYONE CHUCKLES WARMLY IN AGREEMENT.

TROY: So what was it then?

STEVE (in the background): I don’t care what he did; you’re not the emperor of Rome. You’re not even a senator yourself yet.

GARY: Was it, how come the brown people got the trophy?

ANGIE: That’s part of it. Absolutely. But it’s mostly, “We were kayaking down fucking Braesmont Street and we don’t get a trophy?” It’s mostly, “Where’s our trophy, Mr. Make America Great Again?”

MARY PAT: And our paper towels? Where’s our paper towels?

ROBERTA: My grandma lives in Key West and she deserves a trophy too.

ANGIE: Boy howdy .Yes she does. We both deserve trophies.

ROBERTA: And paper towels.

MARY PAT: Beautiful, soft ones!

ROBERTA: Word!

SHE OFFERS HER FIST. THIS TIME MARY PAT KNOWS WHAT TO DO.

STEVE (in the background): And his name is CaLIGula, Roy, not caliguLA. He’ s not a fucking Tyrolean hiking song. Now go practice your acceptance speech. Goodbye.

ANGIE: What’s further, he seems to forget that 36 of 38 Texas electors and 29 of 29 Florida electors voted for him. Puerto Rico has no electors. What’s trophy-worthy about that? That kind of gratuitous recognition should have no currency in your political marketing, sir!

TROY: And you yourself even said that Hurricane Maria wasn’t a real catastrophe, not like Katrina, so if it wasn’t a real catastrophe, why do they even deserve any trophy at all?

MARY PAT: Or any paper towels.

GARY: Whatever happened to America First?

STEVE: (coming back to the circle): Puerto Rico is part of America, Gary.

GARY: Not my America!

STEVE AND ROBERTA AND TROY AND GARY: Woot!

MARY PAT: Amen.

EVERYONE STANDS AND THROWS AN ARM AROUND THEIR NEIGHBOR’S SHOULDERS. ROBERTA TAKES A PHOTO WITH HER PHONE.

ROBERTA: I am so Instagramming this to my narrative.