The Oatmeal Cookie Recipes That Are Better Than Your Grandma's

Oatmeal cookies are the most underrated cookie in the country. Chocolate chip cookies get all the glory, and it’s easy to understand why, but oatmeal cookies deserve just as much love.

For one, they have a wholesome quality to them thanks to the addition of good-for-you oats. Just think of all that fiber. Remember, a half-cup of old fashioned rolled oats and quick cook oats contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 15 percent of your recommended daily intake.

Two, they’re infinitely versatile. You can keep them classic, go the indulgent route and load them up with chocolate chunks, or turn them into cream pies. Either way, the greatness of this cookie will shine through.