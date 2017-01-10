Celebrities took to social media Tuesday night during President Barack Obama’s inspirational farewell address in Chicago, with many of them lamenting that his time in power will come to a close in a matter of days.

Some held back tears, just as Obama appeared to do while talking about his family during the speech. Others thanked him for his eight years of service or quoted some of most inspirational remarks.

Obama himself thanked the country for all they have done over the last eight-plus years. “It has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop,” he said near the end of the speech, before reminding the country of his 2008 presidential campaign slogan: “Yes, we can,” adding, “Yes, we did.”

Check out celebrities’ reaction below:

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS showing how much he loves and respects @FLOTUS @MichelleObama and his daughters moved Cookie and I to tears. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017

This isn't so much a "farewell speech" (he ain't goin' anywhere) as it is a lecture in how democracy works to one Donald J. Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Walks off to Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams". And now for something completely different... #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

U R the last President my mom & brother were alive 4 the last president we all shared so U will always represent the best of times 2me 😂❤🙋🏾 — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

I don't want this speech to end. #ObamaFarewell — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) January 11, 2017

When The President & First Lady

Leave the White House ….

We Will be The Custodians Of HOPE🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017

"We have to pay attention & listen" I love this. So true. Btwn races & genders & beyond. Must all walk in each other's shoes. #ObamaFarewell — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017

For eight years of hope, decency, and dedication to the cause of making people's lives better: thanks @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Al Franken (@alfranken) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2017