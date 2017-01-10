Celebrities took to social media Tuesday night during President Barack Obama’s inspirational farewell address in Chicago, with many of them lamenting that his time in power will come to a close in a matter of days.
Some held back tears, just as Obama appeared to do while talking about his family during the speech. Others thanked him for his eight years of service or quoted some of most inspirational remarks.
Obama himself thanked the country for all they have done over the last eight-plus years. “It has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop,” he said near the end of the speech, before reminding the country of his 2008 presidential campaign slogan: “Yes, we can,” adding, “Yes, we did.”
Check out celebrities’ reaction below:
