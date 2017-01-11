President Barack Obama’s farewell address was for the dogs― literally!
Emotions ran high during the president’s powerful speech, delivered Tuesday night to supporters in Chicago. But as devastated as people were to watch Obama leave office, their pets might have been even sadder.
There’s no word on how Obama’s beloved dogs Bo and Sunny are handling the transition.
Tuesday’s address was viewed as a powerful defense of American democracy. In the speech, Obama urged the country to stand together in the face of ignorance and fear.
“Our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift,” he said. “But it’s really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power – with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law. America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.”
Read his whole speech here.
