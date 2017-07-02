Obama Photographer Reminds America What Presidents Should Be 'Fighting' For

Shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted out a video of him violently pummeling a person with the CNN logo for a head, a throwback photo has emerged showing former President Barack Obama raising his own fist ― in a friendly fist bump with a healthcare worker.

“Fighting for a good cause: healthcare,” former White House photographer Pete Souza captioned the photo on Sunday that shows Obama greeting several smiling men and women.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The no-doubt jab at Trump’s provocative video, which has been interpreted by some as possibly endorsing violence against the media, came as Senate Republicans continue to grapple with repealing and replacing Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

It also came amid a new round of criticism over Trump’s incendiary posts on Twitter, with him earlier using the social media platform to attack “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s physical appearance and intelligence.

With millions of people at risk of losing health care coverage, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) spoke out on the president’s comments on Sunday, urging Americans to ignore Trump’s tweets and focus on what’s important.

“Our focus cannot be on the tweet. Our focus has to be on that kitchen table family paying $20,000, $30,000 and $40,000 for their premiums, wondering how they’re going to make ends meet,” he said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“I get so frustrated when we get focused on tweets,” he continued. “We need to think about these families with this incredible human need.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Souza has taken aim at Trump.

The accomplished photojournalist, who also served as former President Ronald Reagan’s official photographer, has frequently trolled Trump by digging up his photo archive to compare the current president’s actions to his predecessor.