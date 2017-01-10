Michelle and I send greetings to all those attending the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Film and television have captured audiences for generations — transforming the art of storytelling and challenging our understanding of society. Using the big and small screens to bring diverse tales to life, actors and actresses and creative visionaries behind the scenes have inspired us to find deeper meaning in our shared humanity.

Tonight’s nominees have devoted their talents to helping us celebrate our triumphs and illustrate our flaws. By enabling us to see ourselves in each other and creating a space for the many narratives that reflect our rich and collective history, they remind us of the power of our voices and ideas and the ways they can shape our world for the better.

As you gather to recognize this year’s nominees, I wish you all the best for a memorable evening.