Obama’s Labor Team Took Aim At Wage Theft. But They’re Gone In January.

Like a lot of other hotel housekeepers, Iris Castro wasn’t being paid for all the overtime she worked at the Baymont Inn in Galveston, Texas. After the Labor Department investigated, the company recently agreed to pay her $13,000 in back wages and damages to cover years of overtime violations. That’s more than half of what Castro, a Honduras native, earns in a full year.

Most wage recoveries by the Labor Department are not that large. They typically amount to three or four weeks of back pay, said David Weil, the outgoing head of the agency’s Wage and Hour Division. But to a worker living paycheck to paycheck, that sort of money can make all the difference.

“It translates into groceries, a month of rent or the ability to keep up a car. That’s huge,” said Weil. “Beyond that, people are talking about the restoration of their dignity. They know they’re being underpaid unlawfully. There’s a notion of justice that comes with it.”

For what’s often considered a sleepy agency, the Labor Department has played a central role in the Obama administration’s economic agenda. Some of President Barack Obama’s most significant domestic reforms ― including one that would extend overtime protections to more than 4 million additional workers ― have emerged from the Frances Perkins Building, the department’s headquarters in Washington. And as Obama’s political appointees begin clearing out their desks, they’re pointing to their efforts in combating wage theft as one of Labor’s big accomplishments.

During the last fiscal year, the department ordered employers to pay more than $266 million in back wages to 283,000 affected workers. The only recent year with a larger haul than that was 2012, when back wage awards totaled $281 million for 309,000 workers. The agency’s average yearly recoveries under Obama, adjusted for inflation, were stronger than those during the George W. Bush years and Bill Clinton’s second term, which is as far back as the publicly available data go.

“We’ve pretty much fundamentally changed the way we do enforcement,” said Weil, who joined the agency in 2014 from Boston University, where he’d taught economics. “We have the largest impact we possibly can to help and protect the vulnerable workers that are out there.”

Despite the eye-popping numbers, the Labor Department probably recovers only a fraction of what the country’s cheated workers are really owed. Setting aside the fact that many workers are too scared to file complaints, the department has always been poorly funded given the number of workplaces it’s tasked to police. A 2009 report from the Government Accountability Office found that during the Bush years many wage-and-hour complaints were never even registered, let alone investigated.

Weil insists the department has made vast improvements since then, but also acknowledges its ongoing limitations.

To maximize their impact, Labor officials in recent years have zeroed in on industries where they think wage theft is most likely to happen. That includes hotels, like the one that employed Castro, and fast-food restaurants, where employers commonly violate minimum-wage and overtime rules. Last fiscal year, investigators found that more than $5.4 million was owed to 10,300 fast-food workers. They identified violations in more than eight out of every 10 cases they looked into.