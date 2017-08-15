It’s hard not to like this.

On Saturday night, Obama quoted former South African President Nelson Mandela in a series of tweets:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The first of the bunch, in which Obama is smiling at children of different ethnicities, has received more than 2.5 million likes. That makes it the second most liked tweet in history, according to the AP.

A tweet by Ariana Grande following the deadly bombing in May at the end of her concert in Manchester, England, holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Obama tweeted the quote from Mandela’s autobiography Long Walk to Freedom a few hours after James Alex Fields Jr., 20, plowed his car into marchers protesting the “Unite the Right” rally attended by various white supremacist groups on Saturday, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Also killed that day were two on-duty Virginia state troopers whose helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Charlottesville.

President Donald Trump responded to the clashes in Charlottesville in a very different way on Saturday, saying:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides,” Trump said on national television. “It’s been going on for a long time in our country, not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.”

Trump also tweeted about the violence numerous times on Saturday. None of his tweets, however, specifically condemned any white supremacy extremist groups.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

None of Trump’s tweets from Saturday garnered more than a couple hundred likes.