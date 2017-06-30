Obama Photographer Reminds Us What A President Who Respects Women Looks Like

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has made wonderful use of his Instagram account during the Trump Administration, subtly uploading photos from his days with President Barack Obama in response to some of President Trump’s most outlandish moments.

This week, after Trump’s sexist Twitter meltdown about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, Souza took to Instagram to remind us how much Obama valued gender equality in a series of five photos called “Respect for women.”

The first photo was one in the White House from 2013. “Respect for women, 1.” Souza wrote in the caption.

“President Obama strategizes with from left, White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler; Communications Director Jennifer Palmeiri; Katie Beirne Fallon, Deputy Communications Director; and Cecelia Munoz, Director of the Domestic Policy Council, in 2013.”

The other four photos were taken in other cities around the country, as well as one in Afghanistan.

In one photo he’s seen sharing a meal with a woman who’d written him a letter about “the economic challenges of raising a family,” and in another, he’s hugging a female U.S. Army soldier.

