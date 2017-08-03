Move over, Meryl Streep. Someone else is in the habit of bringing the Obamas wherever he goes, and his way is more permanent than a presidential purse.

Rishard Matthews, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, recently debuted some new ink, and it will tug at the heartstrings of any Barack and Michelle Obama enthusiast.

That’s because it’s their portrait, tattooed on his right leg.

A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

“Thank you @barackobama & @michelleobama‼️” he captioned a July 17 Instagram photo of his elaborate calf design by artist Lordgyn Gino Belizaire.

Matthews told The Tennessean why he chose to commemorate the couple on his body.

“The first president I voted for, first black president, first black first lady,” he explained. “Myself being African American, they’re obviously great role models and they let the black community and minorities, in general, know that the sky is the limit if you put your mind to it.”

Titans WR Rishard Matthews has tattoed Barack & Michelle Obama on his leg (via @loganmmurdock) pic.twitter.com/dm7eHrgF3G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2017

“My kids are minorities and we need more minority role models in the upper areas in this nation and world in general, and what greater role models than the Obamas?” he said.