STYLE
08/03/2017 10:23 am ET

Football Player Shows His Love For The Obamas With An Epic Tattoo

Equal parts impressed, jealous and emotional.

By Jamie Feldman

Move over, Meryl Streep. Someone else is in the habit of bringing the Obamas wherever he goes, and his way is more permanent than a presidential purse

Rishard Matthews, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, recently debuted some new ink, and it will tug at the heartstrings of any Barack and Michelle Obama enthusiast.

That’s because it’s their portrait, tattooed on his right leg. 

“Thank you @barackobama & @michelleobama‼️” he captioned a July 17 Instagram photo of his elaborate calf design by artist Lordgyn Gino Belizaire.

Matthews told The Tennessean why he chose to commemorate the couple on his body.

“The first president I voted for, first black president, first black first lady,” he explained. “Myself being African American, they’re obviously great role models and they let the black community and minorities, in general, know that the sky is the limit if you put your mind to it.”

“My kids are minorities and we need more minority role models in the upper areas in this nation and world in general, and what greater role models than the Obamas?” he said.

We’ll have to agree with you on that one, Matthews. 

H/T Tennessean 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Barack and Michelle Obama's Sweetest Moments
Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Barack Obama Nfl Michelle Obama Tattoo Tennessee Titans
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Football Player Shows His Love For The Obamas With An Epic Tattoo

CONVERSATIONS