Obamas' Last White House Christmas Address Reminds Us All Of Americans' Shared Values

In their final White House Christmas address, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama reminded the nation that the holidays are time to give back to others “no matter where they come from or how they practice their faith.”

Christmas reflects “the idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper,” the first lady said. “That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith.”

These values are universal, the president added.

“Those are values that help guide not just my family’s Christian faith, but that of Jewish Americans, and Muslim Americans; nonbelievers and Americans of all backgrounds,” he said. “And no one better embodies that spirit of service than the men and women who wear our country’s uniform and their families.”

The Obamas also reflected on the achievements of the president’s administration and their time in the White House. And the first lady skewered her husband’s tendency to tell “countless dad jokes,” which she concluded were “not so funny.”

“Although a few got a… frosty reception,” he quipped.