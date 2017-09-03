Obamacare Made It Easier to Find Part-Time Jobs, Not Harder to Find Full-Time Ones

I have previously written – both here and at the Center for Economic and Policy Research – about how Obamacare has enhanced workers’ freedom. Specifically, I have argued that Obamacare has given workers the ability to cut back on their hours, since they no longer have to work full-time in order to receive health insurance. But the Affordable Care Act (ACA) appears to have improved the labor market in a second way: it has reduced unemployment among workers seeking part-time jobs.

The logic behind this theory is relatively simple. The typical full-time worker is employed a little over 40 hours per week; the average voluntary part-time worker is employed about 20 hours. Consider the example of an employee who works full-time hours not for the pay but instead for the insurance: when given the opportunity to buy subsidized insurance on the ACA exchanges, the employee will probably decide to work fewer hours. If they cut back to a 20-hour schedule, then their employer will need to find someone to perform the additional 20 hours of unfilled work. One way of doing this is to hire an unemployed worker seeking a part-time job.

This is not just my theory. The Congressional Budget Office, in its report on Obamacare’s effect on the labor market, described one of the ACA’s short-term effects as follows: “if some people seek to work less, other applicants will be readily available to fill those positions and the overall effect on employment will be muted” (pg. 118). Paul Krugman and Media Matters have picked up on this point as well.

So, is there any evidence to suggest that the ACA reduced unemployment among workers seeking part-time jobs? As a matter of fact, there is ample evidence in the employment data. Table 1 shows the five largest annual decreases in the unemployment rate for part-time workers since 1995. Note that of the 90 data points in the sample, all five of the largest decreases came shortly after the ACA took effect[i]:

Of course, these decreases in unemployment among part-time workers came in the midst of a strengthening job market – after all, unemployment among full-time workers also fell during each of the five periods listed above. This raises the possibility that the declines in unemployment among part-time workers were driven by cyclical factors independent of the ACA.

Fortunately, we can test this hypothesis by comparing the declines in unemployment among part-time workers with the declines in unemployment among full-time workers. Figure 1 below shows the quarterly unemployment rates for both full-time and part-time workers from 1994 to present. As the reader can see, unemployment typically fluctuates more for full-time workers than for part-time workers: full-time workers experience greater spikes in unemployment during recessions but also experience more significant declines during recoveries.

Source: Author’s calculations based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Figure 2 shows the pre-Obamacare relationship between changes in the unemployment rate of full-time workers and changes in the unemployment rate of part-time workers. Before the ACA went into effect, a 1 percentage-point change in the unemployment rate of full-time workers was reliably associated with a 0.44 percentage-point change in the unemployment rate of part-time workers.

Source: Author’s calculations based on quarterly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If the drop in unemployment among part-time workers were being driven predominantly by the strengthening economy, then the post-ACA relationship between full- and part-time unemployment should basically fit the pre-ACA relationship. For instance, if the unemployment rate of full-time workers were to fall 1.5 percentage-points, then the unemployment rate of part-time workers should fall 0.65 percentage-points (1.5 x 0.4358 = 0.6537). If the decline in unemployment among part-time workers is substantially greater than 0.65 percentage-points, then we have reason to suspect that something other than the strengthening economy is driving the decrease.

In order to test this theory, I compared the year-over-year changes in the unemployment rate of part-time workers with the changes that we should have expected given the respective shifts in unemployment among full-time workers. Table 2 shows the ten quarters in which the actual change in unemployment among part-time workers most strongly differed from the predicted change. Notably, three of the four quarters with the strongest greater-than-expected declines came after the implementation of the ACA. For instance, in the first year after the ACA went into effect – from the fourth quarter of 2013 to the fourth quarter of 2014 – the unemployment rate among full-time workers fell 1.23 percentage-points. Given this sort of drop, the unemployment rate of part-time workers should’ve fallen 0.54 percentage-points; instead, it declined a full 1.11 percentage-points, which is more than twice as great as anticipated.

Between the fourth quarter of 2013 and the second quarter of 2017, the unemployment rate of full-time workers decreased 2.7 percentage-points. This would normally correlate with a drop of 1.2 percentage-points in the unemployment rate of part-time workers – instead, the drop has been 2.1 percentage-points. This extra 0.9 percentage-point decline translates to an additional 200,000 unemployed part-time workers being able to find jobs.

These findings suggest that all the negative rhetoric about Obamacare being a “job-killer” has little basis in reality. Instead, Obamacare has likely created jobs – potentially as many as 200,000 of them.