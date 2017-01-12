Here's What Repealing Obamacare Means To Those Who Need It Most

Senate Republicans took the first big step toward repealing Obamacare on Thursday, and for many Americans, that could be a literal death sentence.
At the suggestion of educator and activist Brittany Packnett, Americans who rely on Obamacare are taking to Twitter with heartbreaking testimonies of how the health care act kept them and their loved ones alive ― and how its repeal would strip them of their medications, treatments, money and even their homes.
Since the ACA became law in 2010, around 20 million previously uninsured Americans have gained health coverage, President Barack Obama said last spring.
The uninsured rate among Hispanics fell from 41.8 percent to 30.5 percent, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Among working-age black Americans, it fell from 22.4 percent to 10.6, and among whites, it fell from 14.3 percent to 7 percent.
Many cited how the ACA has provided them with life-saving mental health services.
With the House vote on funding for Obamacare scheduled for Friday, Packnett urged people to call their elected representatives and tell them how important the ACA is to them.
“Don’t be silent. We need your truth,” Packnett wrote.
