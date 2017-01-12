Here's What Repealing Obamacare Means To Those Who Need It Most

Reuters Jumaane Cook (bottom right), age 5, of Cleveland, stands with his father James Cook as they join Obamacare supporters demonstrating at the Supreme Court building in Washington on March 4, 2015.

Senate Republicans took the first big step toward repealing Obamacare on Thursday, and for many Americans, that could be a literal death sentence.

At the suggestion of educator and activist Brittany Packnett, Americans who rely on Obamacare are taking to Twitter with heartbreaking testimonies of how the health care act kept them and their loved ones alive ― and how its repeal would strip them of their medications, treatments, money and even their homes.

I just found out I have a large fibroid in my uterus. I'm waiting to see a specialist. My coverage is through #ACA. I'm in tears over this. https://t.co/R7dbUaM87K — Mary Slosson (@maryslosson) January 12, 2017

I'm trans. I cannot afford the medications that keep me alive without insurance. I will crawl a slow, agonizing decline to suicide. https://t.co/dIlyfFcKq9 — Victoria Fierce (@tdfischer_) January 12, 2017

@MsPackyetti ACA and @neeratanden who helped write it saved me from thyroid cancer. Surgery alone supposedly cost $50 thousand — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) January 12, 2017

We need it because my 13 year old daughter has Stage III cancer & I can't afford the treatments out of pocket https://t.co/feILt9cR28 — Escamdelo Jenkins (@ChoklitGemini) January 12, 2017

Since the ACA became law in 2010, around 20 million previously uninsured Americans have gained health coverage, President Barack Obama said last spring.

The uninsured rate among Hispanics fell from 41.8 percent to 30.5 percent, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Among working-age black Americans, it fell from 22.4 percent to 10.6, and among whites, it fell from 14.3 percent to 7 percent.

I'm HIV Positive & if we return to no protection for pre-existing conditions, I'm pretty much fucked. #SaveACA https://t.co/hDTVO2knh5 — seanologues (@seanpaulmahoney) January 12, 2017

@MsPackyetti small biz owner with no employer or spouse policy option. Heart attack at 23. Uninsured for years before ACA. #saveACA — Leah Tennille (@SFGINC) January 12, 2017

ACA has been only thing standing between me and insurance company greed. I only have enough in me to fight cancer, not insurance companies. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 12, 2017

Many cited how the ACA has provided them with life-saving mental health services.

I suffer from chronic depression. Without my medication life is almost impossible to live. #SaveACA so I can keep my insurance. https://t.co/9jB3sHEtLZ — Kevyn & Russel (@kevynrussel) January 12, 2017

bc i wouldn't be writing this today. i'd have long ago succumbed to the mental demons if i didn't have medicine and therapy. https://t.co/059138hoX5 — elis (@blatheringbroad) January 12, 2017

i need to #SaveACA: without it, i can't afford counseling for my anxiety symptoms & abuse recovery. wouldn't have medicaid right now either. https://t.co/TlO686RgdU — evelyn kim (@iamevelynkim) January 12, 2017

With the House vote on funding for Obamacare scheduled for Friday, Packnett urged people to call their elected representatives and tell them how important the ACA is to them.

“Don’t be silent. We need your truth,” Packnett wrote.

My grandparents 95 and 93 will lose their coverage and will be unable to stay in their nursing home. This can't happen! https://t.co/vD1f4yRuvo — Haute Pink (@HautePinkSTL) January 12, 2017

Please #SaveACA because I have 4 growing lumps in my breast that I need taken out. https://t.co/6RwCHDvjbO — Beyoncé (@King_Shania) January 12, 2017

My 4yo has Juv. Arthritis. If we don't #SaveACA he's denied bc of pre-x & we can't afford his $550/mo rx that allows him to be a normal kid. https://t.co/wRSxQjMD69 — Alissa Smith (@alissansmith) January 12, 2017