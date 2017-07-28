Obamacare Vote Hammers Home An Important Lesson We Should've Learned Long Ago

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

This is why nobody trusts politicians.

Obamacare repeal, which was one of the key issues President Trump ran on, has failed to pass in the U.S. Senate. There are some who are ecstatic about this and some who are upset, whatever their reasoning may be.

But the fact remains that Republicans promised a full repeal of Obamacare and they did not deliver.

One Republican deserves zero blame for breaking that promise, namely Susan Collins of Maine. Collins said all along that she had no intention of voting for an Obamacare repeal and she stayed true to her word. Whether you agree with Collins or not, that was her position all along and there is nothing wrong with that.

However, the other two Republican holdouts, John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska?

Well, that’s a little bit different.

Just to put things in perspective, here are some powerful words about the need or Obamacare repeal:

“I’ve asked this question before, but I will ask it again: for whom is the Affordable Care Act affordable? Certainly not the average, hard-working Alaskans who are being forced to shell out thousands of dollars for their premiums each month. It isn’t affordable for school districts and other state entities, who will pay huge taxes. It isn’t affordable for kids, whose education will suffer.

This law is not affordable for anyone in Alaska. That is why I will support the bill that repeals the ACA and wipes out its harmful impacts. I can’t watch premiums for Alaskans shoot up by 30 percent or more each year, see businesses artificially constrained, or see the quality of public education decline.”

So who spoke those words? Lisa Murkowski, in December 2015 after voting for a full repeal of Obamacare.

How about some more powerful words about Obamacare:

“Since its enactment, Obamacare has been full of empty promises that have only made our nation’s health care problems worse. I hear from Arizonans every day who have been saddled by rising premiums, increased health care costs, and reduced access to doctors and hospitals. In fact, according to data released last month, 24 insurance plans in the Obamacare exchanges will see double-digit rate hikes in 2016, while residents of Phoenix are expected to see their premiums increase to roughly 19 percent. The highest average premium increase in Arizona is projected to reach a whopping 78 percent.”

Who said that? If you guessed John McCain in December of 2015 after voting to repeal Obamacare, you are correct.

For those of you that were happy the law didn’t get repealed, that is fine. This isn’t really about the bill itself; rather, it is about the tiresome habit politicians have of promising something and then doing the exact opposite.

Former Republican House Leader Eric Cantor more or less gave the game away on this point in a recent interview, stating in response to a question about promising Obamacare repeal that many Republicans knew they couldn’t actually do it, but “if you’ve got that anger working for you, you’re gonna let it be.”

In other words, let your constituents work themselves into a frenzy, then promise to take care of whatever they are angry about, but when the opportunity comes to actually do it, punt the ball.

I suppose that is the point of voting “yes” on a repeal bill you know will never pass heading into an election year only to reverse course the second you have the chance to really repeal the law you claimed was destroying, “average, hard-working Alaskans.”

And just so we are clear, this is in no way confined only to Republicans. Democrats constantly make promises like this only to break them later. Getting us out of unpopular military entanglements, many of which raged on in some form or another long after the Democrats took the House and Senate in 2006 and Barack Obama assumed the presidency in 2009, is a perfect example of how political doublespeak is the only thing in Washington that is truly bipartisan.