Internet Has A Field Day With Old Photo Of The Obamas Planting A Tree

Good things come to those who wait, such as this Photoshop battle which has finally broken out over an 8-year-old photograph of the Obamas.
The 2009 snap of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama helping students plant trees at the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens in Washington, D.C. resurfaced on Reddit on Monday:
And it didn’t take long for the website’s users to gleefully rework the picture in all kinds of amusing ways. Here are some of the best reactions so far:
CONVERSATIONS