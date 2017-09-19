WEIRD NEWS
09/19/2017 03:27 am ET

Internet Has A Field Day With Old Photo Of The Obamas Planting A Tree

Redditors reimagined the 2009 snap in all sorts of tree-mendous ways.

By Lee Moran

Good things come to those who wait, such as this Photoshop battle which has finally broken out over an 8-year-old photograph of the Obamas.

The 2009 snap of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama helping students plant trees at the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens in Washington, D.C. resurfaced on Reddit on Monday:

View post on imgur.com

And it didn’t take long for the website’s users to gleefully rework the picture in all kinds of amusing ways. Here are some of the best reactions so far:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Obama the archaeologist
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Bob Ross
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Barack Obama
View post on imgur.com
Mischief
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
To protect Liberty

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Barack Obama Michelle Obama Reddit Photoshop Battle
Internet Has A Field Day With Old Photo Of The Obamas Planting A Tree

CONVERSATIONS